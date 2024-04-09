The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals conclude their three-game series on Wednesday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Phillies needed extra innings to take game one of the series on Monday night. After scoring two in the fifth, with singles from Johan Rojas and Trea Turner, the Cardinals would make it close on a home run in the seventh. In the ninth, Brandon Marsh homered, but after a sacrifice fly, Maysin Winn tied the game on a single to left. Still, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott would drive in runs in extras to give the Phillies the win.
The two will play again on Tuesday. Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phillies. He is 0-1 with a .75 ERA and .75 WHIP this year. The Cardinals will be sending Sonny Gray to the mound for this one. He is coming off the IL to make his first start of the year for the Cardinals.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Cardinals Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -126
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 8 (-114)
Under: 8 (-106)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals
Time: 1:15 PM ET/ 10:15 AMPM PT
TV: NBCS/BSMW/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Cardinals.
The Phillies rank 21st in the majors in runs per game this year, while sitting 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Bryce Harper has been producing this year, even though he had a slow start to the year. On the year he is hitting .265 with a .350 on-base percentage. He also has two doubles and three home runs. This has led to seven RBIs and six runs scored in the year. Further, Alec Bohm is driving in runs well. He has six RBIs while hitting .235. Bohm has scored twice and two doubles plus a triple this year. Scoring is something Kyle Schwarber has been doing. He has scored seven times this year, while hitting .220. Further, he has a .289 on-base percentage and has driven in five runs.
Still, Nick Castellanos is struggling. Castellanos is hitting just .114 this year, with ten strikeouts. He has driven in just two runs. Trea Turner broke out of his struggles some on Monday. He is now hitting .268 but with 13 strikeouts. He also has just three RBIs but has stolen three bases.
The Phillies are 14th in team ERA while sitting 10th in wHIP and 11th in opponent batting average this year. It will be Aaron Nola on the mound for the Phillies in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with 5.40 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP. Last time out, he gave up just two hits and struck out four on his way to 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Phillies.
The Cardinals sit 18th in the majors in runs per game while sitting 22nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Brendan Donovan has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .278 this year with a .422 on-base percentage. Further, he has a home run and four doubles this year, while driving in six runs this year. He has also scored seven times this year. Also driving in runs this year is Nolan Gorman. Gorman has seven RBIs on the year while he is batting .195 with a .267 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles, while also scoring four times. His major issue has been strikeouts. He has struck out 19 times this year.
That has also been an issue for Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt is hitting just .200 on the year with a .319 on-base percentage. He has four runs scored and six RBIs with a home run. Still, he has struck out 13 times this year. Victor Scott II is also struggling with strikeouts. Unlike Goldschmidt, Scott has struck out 12 times, while just batting .077 on the year.
Cardinals pitching sits 22nd in the major in team ERA while sitting 19th in WHIP and 26th in opponent batting average. They will send Lance Lynn to the mound in this one. He has made two starts this year. In the first one he gave up four hits and no runs in four innings, taking a no-decision. In the second one, it was four runs in 4.2 innings, but also a no-decision.
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
This is a situation in which the team with the better offense overall also has the better pitcher going in this one. The Phillies have had some struggles this year, but Lance Lynn is not better than Aaron Nola. Lynn was great against the Dodgers in his first start, but struggled heavily against the Marlins. The Phillies offense will get going, and this could be the game it happens.
Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+134)