The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to complete the series and season sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the finale at Busch Stadium on Sunday. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 6-1. Now, they will look to sweep the season series and win all six games of the season tilt. The Cardinals have fallen so far off the map, and the Phillies look to take advantage of it.

Things started well for the Phillies as they struck in the first inning when Alec Bohm clipped a single to left-center field to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. However, the Cards struck back in the third inning while trailing 2-0 when Paul Goldschmidt doubled to left-center field to trim the lead to 2-1. But the Phillies put this game out of reach in the fifth when Kyle Schwarber blasted a three-run bomb to right field to make it 5-1 Phillies. Ultimately, it was too much for the Cards to overcome.

Ranger Suarez had a good game as he tossed six innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts. Conversely, Miles Mikolas allowed five earned runs and eight hits through six innings.

Taijuan Walker will make the start today and is 15-5 with a 4.30 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in a no-decision against the Atlanta Braves. Walker has not hit six innings since August 6. Meanwhile, Dakota Hudson will start for the Cards and is 6-2 with a 5.10 ERA. Hudson struggled in his last start, going 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Sadly, he has not hit six innings once over his past five starts.

Here are the Phillies-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cardinals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV. and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 2:16 PM ET/11:16 AM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies currently are 81-67 and clinging to the top spot in the wildcard. Thus, they have plenty to look forward to as their team makes strides toward another playoff run. The Phillies have plenty of bats that can do damage.

Schwarber is batting .197 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 101 runs. Likewise, Trea Turner is hitting .270 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 96 runs. Bryce Harper is batting .290 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 74 runs. Likewise, Nick Castellanos is hitting .271 with 24 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 73 runs. These four lead a powerful lineup that can hit home runs or drive in runs through other ways.

But the Phillies have also had good pitching. Furthermore, the bullpen tossed three shutout innings after Suarez finished his outing. It gives the Phillies various ways to win games and does not leave them short on days when they cannot hit the baseball.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can clobber some hits together. Then, they need a good outing from Walker.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are 65-83. Unfortunately, they are going to have their first losing season since 2007. The Cardinals will look to salvage a game from a team that has dominated them throughout the year. Ultimately, they still have some hitters that can hit.

Goldschmidt is batting .271 with 24 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 83 runs. Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado is hitting .269 with 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 71 runs. Willson Contreras is batting .265 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 54 runs. Also, Jordan Walker is hitting .272 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 44 runs. But these hitters have not done enough to help the Cardinals win.

Pitching has been a large issue this year. Moreover, they just keep making mistakes. Starting pitching and bullpen pitching have equally been mediocre. Additionally, the hitting has not produced consistent results this season, either. The Cardinals must show something in this game.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if Hudson can actually deliver a quality start. Then, they need their power hitters to get their bat off the ball.

Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

It has been a fantastic season for the Cardinals. Conversely, it has been dreadful for the Cardinals. Expect the misery to continue for the Cardinals as the Phillies find ways to get on base and put some hits together. Consequently, the Cardinals just do not have the ability to put together consistent results anymore.

Final Phillies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)