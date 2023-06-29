The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Cubs.

The Philadelphia Phillies have done it again. They have once again put together a strong month of June after playing very poorly in April and May. This is how their 2022 season began. This is how their 2023 season has started. It's true that the Phillies have plenty of work left to do this year. They were able to make the playoffs last season and then pull off a run to the World Series. That business remains unfinished this year. However, like the 2022 ballclub, the Phils have fought back after two very bad months. As the weather has heated up, their bats have done the same. They look like the imposing, attacking team we saw in the back end of the 2022 season. The Phillies, under .500 for much of the season, have surged in recent weeks to a 42-37 record, putting them just behind the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants in a crowded National League wild card race. The Phillies aren't in the driver's seat, but they are right there in the mix, unlike scuffling teams such as the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. Those three teams were, like the Phillies, expected to be in the 2023 National League playoffs, but they are all several games under .500 and have been unable to find a spark.

The Phillies have found their spark. Now it's up to them to maintain it and build on it.

Here are the Phillies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+130)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-156)

Over: 10 (-104)

Under: 10 (-118)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Cubs

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Marquee Sports (Cubs) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The logic behind picking the Phillies is simple: They're playing very good baseball. They have hammered the Cubs in the first two games of this series. Guys are swinging hot bats, and the lineup is producing at several spots in the order. The Cubs are reeling, having lost three straight games this week. Chicago was pounding the St. Louis Cardinals in the London Series over the weekend until an error by first baseman Trey Mancini opened the floodgates for a big Cardinal rally which erased a four-run Chicago lead. The Cubs have not been the same since that error, and they look nothing like the team which had won nine of 10 games just before this downturn.

The Phillies are beginning to figure it out, and the Cubs have forgotten what helped them become a better team in previous weeks

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have too much good pitching to continuously fail to solve the Phillies' batting order. Kyle Hendricks is a very smart, location-first pitcher who can get the Phils' big bats off balance. He can set the right tone for this game and enable the Cubs to loosen up. As long as Chicago gets a good game from Hendricks, it can contain the Phillies' bats and scratch out enough runs for a 4-2 or 5-3 win in which the Cubbies can not only cover, but win.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are on fire, but the odds of them sweeping the Cubs in Chicago are not great. Stay away from this game.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5