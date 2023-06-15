The Philadelphia Phillies will finish their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon. We are in the desert, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Now, they have a golden chance to sweep the Diamondbacks in the desert. Things started really well for the Phillies as they generated two runs off small ball. Then, J.T. Realmuto came to the plate in the sixth and blasted a solo shot to deep left field. It was his seventh home run of the season, and it gave the Phillies a 3-0 advantage.

But Seranthony Dominguez came into the game with a 3-0 advantage in the eighth and immediately put two runners on base. Then, Christian Walker hammered a fly ball to deep left field to tie the game. The Phillies escaped further trouble and managed to get the game into extra innings. Next, Nick Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly to score Brandon March to give Philadelphia the lead.

Jose Alvarado came into the game in the 10th. First, he got Lourdes Guriel to ground out. But then he walked Walker. Alvarado got Gabriel Moreno to ground out. Finally, he ended the game by getting Corbin Carroll to ground out into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Dominguez ruined an amazing start by Jose Suarez, who tossed seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out seven. Also, Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the ninth to keep the game tied. Merrill Kelly tossed six innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out seven.

Aaron Nola will make the start for the Phillies today and comes in with a 5-5 record and a 4.60 ERA. Sadly, he struggled in his last start, going 6 1/3 innings but allowing six earned runs on seven hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryne Nelson will make the start for the Diamondbacks and comes in with a 3-3 record with a 4.95 ERA. Significantly, he tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings while allowing four hits in his previous start in a win against the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Arizona and MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have hitters that can clobber the baseball and will look to do it again to complete the sweep. Ultimately, it has helped keep them competitive in the tough NL East division.

Bryce Harper is batting .290 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 25 runs since making his season debut in May. Meanwhile, Bryson Scott is hitting .299 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and 28 runs. Trea Turner is batting .249 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs, and 40 runs. Likewise, Kyle Schwarber is hitting .174 with 18 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 40 runs. Castellanos is batting .315 with eight home runs, 42 RBIs, and 43 runs. Ultimately, these five hitters lead a team that is sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, 16th in runs, 20th in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage.

But the Phillies struggle to keep the ball in the park. Sadly, the bullpen wasted a brilliant start by Suarez. Nola will look to bounce back from his previous start and replicate the effort Suarez had.

The Phillies will cover the spread if the offense can get to Nelson early. Then, Nola must pitch well, and the bullpen must protect the lead.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks currently lead the NL West and have shocked the baseball world with their great play. Now, they hope the offense can wake up and help prevent the sweep against Philadelphia.

Walker is batting .261 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 38 runs. Likewise, Ketel Marte is hitting .280 with nine home runs, 26 RBIs, and 45 runs. Guriel is batting .290 with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 31 runs. However, he is 1 for 17 since returning from a hamstring injury. Carroll is batting .311 with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 51 runs. Significantly, these hitters power a DBacks team that is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, 13th in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball and grab the early lead. Then, Nelson must have a quality start.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Nola is too talented to keep struggling. Therefore, expect the Phillies to rise to the occasion and finish the sweep.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+118)