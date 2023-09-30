We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we head over to the NL East for the final series for both teams in the 2023 season. The Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) will hit the road and visit the New York Mets (72-86) as both teams put a cap on their regular season. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies-Mets prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Phillies have effectively clinched the No. 4 spot in the Postseason and will likely host a Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They've been the hottest team in baseball to close out the season, winning 10 of their last 13 games. They lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night in a close game, so they'll be hungry to bounce back and win the season out. Taijuan Walker (RHP) will make the start.

The New York Mets come into this game following a strange turn of events after their game against Miami got rained out mid-way and their game earlier Friday was postponed due to flooding in New York. It's still up in the air whether the stadium will be able to control the water, but there may not be many fans at this game considering the Mets have fallen out of playoff contention. They'll hope for a bright spot as they try for the win.

Here are the Phillies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Mets Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Mets

TV: SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies were able to clinch their National League Wild Card spot and they're likely to be facing the Arizona Diamondbacks for a spot in the NLDS. They've been scorching hot to close the season and won seven consecutive games before falling to the Pirates in their last outing. They're comfortably cruising into the Wild Card and they won't have much to worry about against a Mets team that isn't playing for anything but pride on their end.

Tiajuan Walker (15-5) will start with a 4.35 ERA through 165.2 innings of action. Walker hasn't won a start since back on Sept. 9 against the San Diego Padres. However, the Phillies took down the Mets in his last start back on the 22nd.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are struggling to close the season on a positive note as they've lost five of their last six and have to deal with flooding around their city. Just two series ago, the Mets were swept in a four-game series by this same Phillies team. The positive note is that two of those games were decided by one run and the Mets were able to find run production of their own. While their season may be all but over, look for them to continue trying to make these final games respectable.

There's no certainty that this game will be played, so the Mets have yet to announce a starting pitcher for this matchup. In the last four days, the Mets have only played two of their last five scheduled games. If missing the playoffs wasn't enough, it's hard for this team to get into any kind of rhythm if their games are constantly being postponed. Look for the Mets to have a similar bullpen-style approach to this game.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick

These teams are trending in completely opposite directions and this game will have little-to-no weight in the playoff picture. Still, the New York Mets have a solid chance to win as the underdogs in this spot. However, there's no recent performances that suggest we should back the Mets with money in this spot. Instead, we'll take the Phillies to win this game as it's probably a game you'd typically stay away from.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+146)