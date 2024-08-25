ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Royals.

The Phillies and Royals are both highly likely to be in the MLB playoffs this season, making this series one of the more interesting attractions in Major League Baseball this weekend. The Phillies have struggled since the All-Star break and have severely cooled off after looking like a heavyweight in the first three months of the season. The Phillies were far and away the best team in baseball in the month of May and seemed capable of winning 115 games. That's how well they were playing at the time. Then some injuries occurred. The bullpen lost its edge. Hitters fell into slumps. One week of bad baseball bled into a few more bad weeks instead of being contained. The Phillies will still make the postseason, but they are unlikely to win 100 games and are part of a jumble of moderately good teams in a wide-open MLB landscape.

The Kansas City Royals, after losing to the Phillies Saturday night in game two of this three-game set, are .500 against nearly every team in Major League Baseball. They will make the playoffs because they are 19-4 against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, the two weak teams in their division, the American League Central. The Royals embody the age-old wisdom of baseball: Crush the bad teams and break even against the good ones.

Phillies-Royals Projected Starters

Kolby Allard vs. Seth Lugo

Kolby Allard (1-0) has a 3.46 ERA. Allard is making his first start in two and a half weeks. He was very good against the Diamondbacks the last time the Phillies gave him the ball. Anything close to that level of performance would be a strongly positive outcome for Philadelphia in a spot start.

Last Start: August 8 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 9 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Seth Lugo (14-7) has a 3.02 ERA. If Tarik Skubal did not exist, Lugo would be getting a longer look as an American League Cy Young Award contender. As is, he has still produced a sensational season and is one of the central reasons the Royals are likely to play in October. Kansas City has solidified its position as a playoff team. Now the Royals — right on the heels of the Cleveland Guardians — will try to win the AL Central title. They will need Lugo to keep dealing in the next several weeks.

Last Start: Monday, August 19 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 83 IP, 69 H, 31 R, 7 HR, 21 BB, 67 K

Here are the Phillies-Royals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Royals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +116

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Phillies vs Royals

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET/11:10 a.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies looked like the May Phillies on Saturday in a blowout of the Royals. If that teams shows up, it is the best team in baseball, and it will win any game it plays, including this one.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Lugo versus Kolby Allard gives the Royals the clear and significant edge in the pitching matchup. That is hard to ignore or deny.

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick

Lugo is so reliable as a pitcher that a Royals moneyline play doesn't seem like that much of a gamble, even against the powerful Phillies. Take KC.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals moneyline