Speculations surrounding the romantic relationship between singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham have been confirmed. Keith Urban posted a TikTok at Taylor Swift’s concert of him and Nicole Kidman having a good time. What he didn’t notice was Bridgers and Burnham wrapping their hands around each other and kissing, according to Page Six.

On Monday, Keith Urban took to TikTok to share a video from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The footage, intended to capture a sweet moment between Urban and Kidman, inadvertently revealed the intimate connection between Bridgers and Burnham. As Urban and Kidman stood in the foreground, Bridgers and Burnham were spotted cozying up.

While Bridgers had been serving as an opening act for select tour dates, the TikTok video revealed more than anticipated. In the background, viewers could see Bridgers energetically dancing before the songstress wrapped her arms around Burnham’s neck and making out. The brief but revealing moment was captured by Urban’s TikTok, confirming the romantic relationship between the singers for fans.

Many people took to Twitter their excitement. “Keith Urban hard launching Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham is f***ing funny,” one person said in a tweet.

Rumors about Bridgers and Burnham’s relationship had been circulating for several months, with fans and media outlets speculating about their connection. Both artists are known for their musical talents and introspective lyrics, which may have drawn them together. However, neither Bridgers nor Burnham had publicly confirmed or denied the rumors, leaving fans eager for any hint or confirmation of their alleged romance.