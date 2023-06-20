For some sick, twisted reason Nicolas Malvagna — the 27 year old New Jersey concertgoer alleged to have thrown his cell phone at pop star Bebe Rexha during her set — says he did the heinous act because he thought it would be funny… but he sure is hearing crickets now.

According to a criminal complaint, after confessing to throwing the phone Malvagna told a police officer at the scene that he was, “trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Yikes. No word yet on whether Malvagna also found it funny to be arraigned Monday in New York City on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault for his alleged actions at Bebe Rexha's concert Sunday night at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan.

Or whether he thinks it'll be funny to be in jail for up to a year if he's convicted.

The criminal complaint further states that the incident caused Rexha “redness, swelling, bruising, and a laceration to her eye and substantial pain.”

The 33-year-old singer has been receiving an outpouring of support during this difficult time. After posting a bruised and bandaged injury pic on Instagram with the caption “Im good”, Rexha got positive words of encouragement from other pop stars like Katy Perry and Demi Lovato. Perry posted a comment “love you mami” and Lovato said “Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you 😣.”

Melissa Molinaro wrote “WTF IS WRONG W PEOPLE!!! I'm so sorry this happened to you baby. Just know you are loved.” Fellow pop singer Enisa Nikaj told Rexha “Feel better Bebe, u killed the show last night! Pop perfection 🙌.”

Sports figures like Rob Gronkowski weighed in to offer support as well. Gronk posted, “Glad you are okay Bebe! Bounce back from that BS even stronger!!”

It's good to see Bebe Rexha getting shown the love, and to see her friends not let one sick person's idea of humor overshadow a terrific performance.