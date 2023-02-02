Magic the Gathering gathers in Phyrexia as Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be released on February 10, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Phyrexia: All Will Be One including set details, release date, lore, and mechanics.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Release Date: February 10, 2023

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be the ninety-fifth expansion of the famous franchise of Magic The Gathering and it will be released on February 10, 2023. As part of the Standard block, the set is expected to also release in MTGA, with pre-release weekend activities starting at February 7, 2023. And of course for the avid fans of Magic, the Pre-Release for the set will be on February 3, 2023 so mark your calendars for these three important dates to become one with Phyrexia.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Details

There are no changes in cracking boxes for the upcoming set. Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be sold in regular 16-card Draft Boosters, Collector Boosters, Set Boosters, two Commander Decks, and one Bundle. A special Compleat Edition of the Bundle contains 12 Set Boosters, 40 foil basic lands, and a Compleat Edition booster with 2 Oil Slick Raised Foil Mythic Rare cards and 10 Oil Slick Raised Foil Land cards. The Compleat Edition releases on March 3, 2023. All products feature art depicting Elesh Norn. Japanese anime-styled art, like from War of the Spark, depict ten compleated planeswalkers, though only five are canon characters.

They also included the new Jumpstart Booster packs to continue their product from Dominaria United. These are of course meant to help set up casual play so that anyone can immediately play Magic The Gathering by purchasing these Jumpstart Boosters. Combining two randomly selected boosters that will both give out two different themes will immediately create your deck, ready for play.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will have 271 cards, and each booster pack will include randomly inserted premium versions of all cards. There are of course full art lands, especially the 10 oil slick raised foil land cards and and alternate versions of some cards. The notable ones are Phyrexian language planeswalkers and cards with a borderless manga treatment for select characters and planeswalkers reimagined as Phyrexians.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Packs

As mentioned above, this set continued the product of Jumpstart Packs. Players can purchase two Jumpstart boosters and play a game of Magic against another player doing the same.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters come in ten color-based themes, with two versions of each color theme:

White : Mite-y / Mite-y 2 Blue : Progress / Progress 2 Black : Corruption / Corruption 2 Red : Rebellious / Rebellious 2 Green : Toxic / Toxic 2



Each Jumpstart Booster contains 20 Magic cards, plus an insert naming the theme. Cards you’ll open in each pack include: 1 Rare designed for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters

1 Random rare or mythic rare card from Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the theme’s color

1 Common or uncommon with the ichor treatment from Phyrexia: All Will Be One

2 Traditional foil lands

5 Non-foil lands

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Promo Cards

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be launching with a couple of promotional cards included in purchases and events:

Borderless Alternate Art Green Sun’s Twilight – Buy-a-Box promo

Dark Frame Treatment Cards (Ossification, Experimental Augury, Sheoldred’s Edict, Bladehold War-Whip, Slaughter Singer) – Universal Promo Pack

Old Border Cards Karumonix, the Rat King and Phyrexian Arena (Phyrexian Text) – Bundle Promo

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mechanics

In Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the following mechanics will be present:

Toxic – Any time a creature with toxic deals combat damage to a player, that player gets a number of poison counters equal to the toxic value of that creature. That’s the number after the toxic keyword. These poison counters are handed out in addition to the damage being dealt, so bad news for that player on multiple axes. A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game, but in the next section, we’ll learn that advantages for poisoning your opponents kick in much sooner.

– Any time a creature with toxic deals combat damage to a player, that player gets a number of poison counters equal to the toxic value of that creature. That’s the number after the toxic keyword. These poison counters are handed out in addition to the damage being dealt, so bad news for that player on multiple axes. A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game, but in the next section, we’ll learn that advantages for poisoning your opponents kick in much sooner. Corrupted – Corrupted is a new ability word that highlights abilities that make cards stronger if an opponent has three or more poison counters. Some corrupted abilities, like The Seedcore’s last ability, are activated. If you have a corrupted opponent, you can activate the ability, and if you don’t, you can’t. Other corrupted abilities, such as the last ability of Skrelv’s Hive, are static, and their effects are active as long as an opponent has three or more poison counters. In multiplayer games, you need only one opponent to have three or more poison counters, not all of them.

– Corrupted is a new ability word that highlights abilities that make cards stronger if an opponent has three or more poison counters. Some corrupted abilities, like The Seedcore’s last ability, are activated. If you have a corrupted opponent, you can activate the ability, and if you don’t, you can’t. Other corrupted abilities, such as the last ability of Skrelv’s Hive, are static, and their effects are active as long as an opponent has three or more poison counters. In multiplayer games, you need only one opponent to have three or more poison counters, not all of them. For Mirrodin! – For Mirrodin! is a new triggered ability found on some Equipment cards that come complete (not the other spelling) with their own wielder. The Equipment enters the battlefield unattached like other Equipment. If for some reason it leaves the battlefield before the triggered ability resolves, you’ll still create the Rebel creature token, although they’ll be sadly empty-handed. Equipment with For Mirrodin! behaves just like other Equipment. You can use the equip ability to attach such an Equipment onto another creature you control.

– For Mirrodin! is a new triggered ability found on some Equipment cards that come complete (not the other spelling) with their own wielder. The Equipment enters the battlefield unattached like other Equipment. If for some reason it leaves the battlefield before the triggered ability resolves, you’ll still create the Rebel creature token, although they’ll be sadly empty-handed. Equipment with For Mirrodin! behaves just like other Equipment. You can use the equip ability to attach such an Equipment onto another creature you control. Oil Counters – Although oil counters aren’t a keyword ability, and they have no inherent rules meaning, they play a key role in Phyrexia’s operation. Other cards care about how many permanents you control with oil counters on them. Still others move oil counters around.

We also have returning mechanics to match the overall theme of the set:

Poison Counters – A returning mechanic that is applied on players coming from a source. When a player has ten or more poison counters, they lose the game.

– A returning mechanic that is applied on players coming from a source. When a player has ten or more poison counters, they lose the game. Proliferate – Proliferate is a featured returning keyword action in this set, and it’s no surprise: there are oil counters and poison counters. Any time you’re instructed to proliferate, you choose any number of players or permanents that already have counters on them. For each one, and for each kind of counter it has, add another one.

– Proliferate is a featured returning keyword action in this set, and it’s no surprise: there are oil counters and poison counters. Any time you’re instructed to proliferate, you choose any number of players or permanents that already have counters on them. For each one, and for each kind of counter it has, add another one. Phyrexian mana – A Phyrexian mana symbol represents a cost that can be paid either with one mana of its color or by paying 2 life. These can be found only on all the featured Planeswalkers in the set for casting cost however, other cards in the set have Phyrexian Mana as an ability cost.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Decks

There are two Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Decks coming out alongside the main set:

Corrupting Influence – an Abzan deck starring Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa as its Commander.

– an Abzan deck starring Ixhel, Scion of Atraxa as its Commander. Rebellion Rising – a Boros deck starring Neyali, Suns’ Vanguard as its Commander.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Story and Lore

This is the third part of the four-set Phyrexian story arc where the fate of Dominaria, and the Multiverse, is set to unravel. The Phyrexians grow ever stronger, as Elesh Norn inches closer to her plan to conquer the Multiverse. We view Phyrexia from their point of view and they are antagonistic with each other. The Planeswalkers who gathered to stop the Phyrexians on Dominaria lost, badly and are now compleated by thePhyrexians as shown in the set.

Now, every plane of the Multiverse is in Phyrexian sights with their plan to invade them all. The only hope that remains is to take them out on their home turf, destroying the Phyrexian’s means to Multiverse invasion. The risk that some of the heroes fall to Phyrexians is high, but the stakes for everyone else are even higher. Planeswalkers team up and head down into New Phyrexia to end the threat of invasion once and for all.

