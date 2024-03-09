Pierce Brosnan, known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, has voiced his strong support for Cillian Murphy to take on the role of the suave MI-6 agent in the next 007 iteration, IndieWire reports. Speaking to the BBC at the annual Oscar Wilde awards, Brosnan confidently endorsed fellow Irish actor Murphy for the coveted role, stating that Murphy would excel as the legendary spy.
Brosnan's endorsement comes amidst speculation about who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, following Craig's portrayal of the character from 2006 to 2021 in five films, culminating with “No Time to Die.” While names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, and Henry Cavill have been rumored to be under consideration, Brosnan's backing of Murphy adds weight to the conversation.
Expressing his indifference to the eventual casting decision, Brosnan emphasized his curiosity about who will ultimately land the role. He remarked to GQ that whoever assumes the mantle of James Bond will have his support and best wishes.
However, any reboot of the Bond franchise appears to be a couple of years away, as producer Barbara Broccoli has indicated. She noted the need to “reinvent” the franchise, particularly in light of the Amazon/MGM merger. Broccoli emphasized the importance of reflecting the current times in the Bond films and highlighted the ongoing evolution of the franchise, citing the successful reinvention witnessed in previous installments, such as “GoldenEye.”
With Brosnan's vocal support for Cillian Murphy and the anticipation surrounding the next James Bond actor, fans eagerly await further developments in the iconic spy franchise, which continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of action, intrigue, and timeless charm.