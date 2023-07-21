Planting and throwing plants to defeat enemies and solve puzzles has never been more fun. Here's what critics have to say about Pikmin 4, including their reviews and scores for the game.

Pikmin 4 Review Scores: 88 on Metacritic

Pikmin 4 is the latest installment of the Pikmin franchise, with the last game coming out back in 2013. It is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Metacritic aggregated reviews for the game. As of this article, Pikmin 4 has 70 reviews. Out of the 70 total reviews so far, only two of them were mixed, with the rest being positive. Now, let's take a deeper look at what the critics have to say about the game, both the good and the bad.

Deserto gave the game a perfect score of 100, calling it “an absolute delight.” They mentioned how the game was “packed full of humor and charm”, and that it “never failed to put a smile” on the reviewer's face. According to them, this game is perfect for both hardened and new fans of the franchise, saying that “there’s plenty to love in this imaginative, morbid, satisfying sequel.”

Eurogamer also gave the game a score of 100. They said that the game “fills itself and your time with a rich array of things to do, things to find, goals to chase and places to explore.” They did mention, however, that the game may start slow. However, “when it all comes together, it really does sing.” They particularly liked how the game “preserves the series' oddities”, as well as how it “doubles down on them in some regards”. They even go as far as to say that “without a doubt it's one of Nintendo's best games in years.”

Atomix gave it a score of 96, with the reviewer saying that it is “simply a brilliant game that has far exceeded all my expectations.” They praised the game's “impressive level design, refined core gameplay, enchanting story, and extremely sophisticated audiovisual presentation.” According to them, all of these make Pikmin 4 “a game that is very hard not to enjoy and one that can hardly be found with serious errors.” They also praised the team behind the game, as they “understood perfectly what makes the series so special”, and that they “found clear areas for improvement and innovation to deliver a well-rounded experience.”

Trusted Reviews gave the game a score of 90, with the reviewer mentioning that their “love for Pikmin 4 only grew stronger the more [they] played.” They praised the game for being “a great Pikmin entry to delve into as a newcomer”, while also having new characters and features to change things up for seasoned fans of the series. They also particularly praised the game's animation, saying that it was “incredibly endearing and creates a wonderful atmosphere throughout the game.” Finally, they finished by saying that if players “don’t mind a breezy game that doesn’t offer up much of a challenge”, then they should try the game out.

Nintendo Insider also gave the game a score of 90. They praised the Pikmin series in particular for “delivering something not only unique in their long-illustrious catalogue but the industry as a whole.” They then praised Pikmin 4 for carrying on the tradition in the series of “each new entry managing to improve on the last”. The reviewer had high expectations for the game, and they were pleasantly surprised that “somehow Nintendo has raised the bar once again creating perhaps its biggest and most well-rounded Pikmin adventure yet.”

Game Informer gave yet another score of 90. In their review, they praised Pikmin 4 for being “the smoothest, best-controlling, best-looking version” of the loved series. They also added that “all the additions are worthwhile and fun to play.” They praised the game's variety, saying that “the variety of tasks, which you can tackle in the order of your choice, prevents you from doing the same thing for too long.” The reviewer particularly enjoyed “saving other survivors and expanding [their] home base roster.”

Nintendo Life also rated the game with a score of 90, calling the game “a sumptuous strategy adventure that serves up tons of fun for returning fans of the franchise whilst also adding lots to entice new players into giving it a try.” They particularly loved Oatchi, the dog companion the player has in the game, saying that he is ” the star of the show in our eyes, a very good boy who is woven cleverly into the core of the puzzle action.” They did mention, however, that “the co-op is disappointing, and the campaign's not gonna be challenging enough for some diehard fans.” However, overall, “Nintendo nailed it.”

Wccftech gave the game another 90. The reviewer felt that the game “starts to feel a bit busy and unfocused” thanks to how the game “adds or reintroduces a lot to the series’ formula, including caves, nighttime missions, and an adorable doggy sidekick.” However, this isn't a bad thing, as for them, “the game comes together in charming, effective fashion by the end.” They closed by saying that the game “will still provide a bountiful harvest of fun for longtime fans.”

GAMES.CH gave it a slightly lower score of 89, praising the game for delivering “the best, biggest and most complex overworld levels including a diverse set of underworld dungeons with very special challenges.” Much like Nintendo Life, they also loved Oatchi, calling him “a huge enrichment by itself.” They also praised the game for doing ” a great job concerning all the things that made Pikmin such a beloved series with its clever, often puzzle-like strategy gameplay or its sweet and just wonderful presentation.”

LevelUp gave the game a score of 85, saying that the game “captures the essence of the franchise, even if it doesn't redefine the gaming landscape.” Although the game “doesn't revolutionize gaming”, the reviewer believes that it “delivers the familiar real-time strategic gameplay and introduces interesting changes.” Although the game “may be too easy and lacks an intriguing story”, they believe that the game is “A solid addition to the series.”

Cogconnected also gave the game a score of 85. The reviewer loved ” the battles, the strategic depth, and the characters”, but in the end, it was the game's pace that kept them hooked. They loved how players were “able to take things one day at a time”, making even the “less productive days still feel accomplished.” They expected the game's “rescue/resources activity split to get boring”, however, it never did for them. One of their qualms with the game, however, was that if players were “hoping for a compelling narrative”, then they wouldn't find it in this game. However, that's fine, as the game is “more about the core gameplay loop than anything else.” For both newcomers and veterans, this game will be “an excellent adventure”

Digitally Downloaded gave Pikmin 4 a score of 80 in their review. They particularly praised the game's Dandori Battles, saying that they “really elevate the Pikmin 4 experience.” Their qualm with it, however, was that without these Dandori Battles, the game would be “a perfectly pleasant but too-iterative addition to the Pikmin series.” With the Battles, however, the game “becomes the finest execution of the Pikmin philosophy to date”

Gamespot gives the game a score of 70, They particularly brought up the game's story, calling it “gentle and unobtrusive” like most of the game. To them, the game is “all just very agreeable and sweet, and there's a certain gratification that comes from directing your little army of plant-people to gather treasures like fruits and Game Boy Advance cartridges.” Their only qualm was that in trying to make the game “lean into fashioning itself after a more traditional game”, the game becomes “more prone to getting in its own way”. They closed by saying that “sometimes, it's enough to simply have a relaxing activity.”

Is Pikmin 4 worth it?

Judging from the various positive reviews and scores for the game. Pikmin 4 is most definitely worth it. A lot of the reviews focused on just how friendly the game was to newcomers. This is always a huge plus for well-established series such as this one. It's also good that they did not ignore the veterans, as plenty of the reviews mentioned that the changes in Pikmin 4 make it exciting even for veterans. Overall, I believe that the game is worth buying and trying.

That is all for our look at Pikmin 4, the reviews of critics, as well as their scores. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.