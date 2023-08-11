A Pink concert turned into a surprising and unforgettable experience for Angela Mercer, a 32-year-old woman from New York. Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, had settled into her seat at Fenway Park in Boston to enjoy the show when she received a call back from her OB-GYN. She had left a message earlier explaining that she was experiencing contractions, Yahoo reports. As the pain intensified, her doctor advised her to go to the hospital.

With the help of her mother and sister-in-law, Mercer tried to find a cab to the hospital. However, they couldn't find one, and with the concert traffic causing more delays, Mercer decided to take matters into her own hands. She, along with her family, embarked on an unexpected journey—walking to the hospital.

Mercer and her family were attending the Pink concert far from their hometown of Albany, N.Y. The traffic around the venue made it nearly impossible to find a ride, leading them to opt for the quickest option available: walking to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. They trekked to the hospital, all while wearing their concert outfits.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later that day, Mercer gave birth to her son, Aycen Hart, via C-section at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Weighing 4 pounds, 7 ounces, Aycen's name held a serendipitous connection to the concert. Pink, the artist performing at the concert, is married to Carey Hart. Mercer and her husband, Ace, had chosen the middle name “Hart” months prior to the concert, making the coincidence even more remarkable.

Pink Concertgoer Names Baby in Singer's Honor After Going Into Labor at Show. A concertgoer at Pink's Summer Carnival Tour stop in Boston went into labor and named her son Aycen Hart in honor of the pop star. Angela Mercer said that she was inspired to name her son after Pink… pic.twitter.com/9P8GzvzPaA — FastReliableWriters (@WritersFast) August 11, 2023

Though Mercer missed hearing Pink's performance live, she was able to catch snippets of the concert on her phone while experiencing the incredible events of that day.