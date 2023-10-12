Rising star PinkPantheress has taken the music scene by storm in 2023, and now, she's gearing up to release her highly-anticipated debut studio album, titled “Heaven Knows,” Variety reports. The exciting news comes following the success of her single “Boy's A Liar Pt. 2,” which featured a collaboration with fellow breakout artist Ice Spice and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

PinkPantheress shared the announcement on her social media, revealing that “Heaven Knows” is a collection of music she has recorded over the past two years. The album will feature both original tracks and some “cutie features,” with details about the guest artists to be unveiled at a later date.

The album's release date is set for November 10th, and PinkPantheress expressed her excitement in the caption of the album's regal cover art. In the artwork, she is seen in an airy dress against a dark backdrop, accompanied by a dove in flight.

In addition to “Boy's A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress has delivered a series of hit singles, including “Mosquito” and “Capable Of Love.” The upcoming album will include “Mosquito” as well as the newly-released “Capable of Love,” which perfectly aligns with her signature blend of drum-n-bass and bedroom pop.

PinkPantheress, who gained popularity on TikTok, expressed her gratitude to her fans in the album announcement, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout her journey. She recognized the fan pages that have sprung up in her honor and shared her heartfelt appreciation for the love and connection she feels with her audience.

With the November release of “Heaven Knows” on the horizon, PinkPantheress' growing fan base has a lot to look forward to from this talented artist who has quickly made her mark in the music industry.