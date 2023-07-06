The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series split on Thursday night as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The season series between these two teams is not tied 3-3. This will be the seventh and final game between the Pirates and Dodgers, as well. In the six games played, Jack Suwinski has seven hits to lead the Pirates. Two of those seven hits have left the park. Suwinski has also walked five times in the six games. Nick Gonzales has only played in this current series, but he has seven hits in three games. As a team, the Pirates are batting .291 against the Dodgers. On the mound, the Pirates have a 4.67 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 against Los Angeles. 22 of the 27 runs given up have been allowed by the starters. The bullpen has given up just five runs in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are batting .22 against the Pirates this series. Freddie Freeman has eight hits, including a home run. The Dodgers have hit nine home runs in the six games played. On the mound, the Dodgers have an ERA over 6.00 with a WHIP over 1.60. However, they do have a 9.0 K/9. Of the six games played, none of the starting pitchers have recorded a quality start. 23 of the 36 runs given up have been by the starting pitchers.

Johan Oviedo and Julio Urias will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Pittsburgh has faced Urias already. Urias is not having a great season, so there is plenty of opportunity to win this game. The last time they faced Urias, the Pirates put up six runs on seven hits and Urias could not finish the sixth inning. Pittsburgh ended up winning that game 6-2. Against Urias, Pittsburgh was able to hit two home runs, as well. If the Pirates can have that same type of game in this one, they will cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have faced Oviedo this year already. The game was in Pittsburgh, but the Dodgers did end up winning. In that game, Los Angeles was able to score five runs on six hits off of Oviedo. A majority of the balls were hit on the ground in that game, but the Dodgers were still able to push some runs across. Having faced him already, Los Angeles knows what Oviedo has in the Arsenal. To make matters better for the Dodgers, Pittsburgh has lost Oviedo's last five starts. All five of those losses were by more than one run. If they can chase Oviedo from this game early, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This has been a very entertaining six games to watch. One thing not mentioned earlier, though, is how good Urias is at home. At Dodger Stadium, Urias has an ERA under 2.00. He is 4-1 with 32 strikeouts to just two walks and opponents are batting just .186 off him. I expect this to continue and the Dodgers to cover the spread on the back of Urias.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-110), Over 8.5 (-105)