The Pittsburgh Pirates and general manager Ben Cherington announced that top prospect and No. 1 overall pick in 2023 Paul Skenes has been placed on the Development List and will not pitch again this season. Cherington addressed the decision in a statement released by the team.

“We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization,” Ben Cherington said in the Pirates' statement. “He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season. The goal now is to focus on a complete off-season in preparation for his first full professional year in 2024.”

The expectations are certainly high for Paul Skenes, as he was selected No. 1 in the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball behind Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Skenes was quickly placed in AA with the Pirates, signaling that he could make an appearance in MLB very soon. MLB.com has his ETA as the 2024 season.

That would make sense. If Skenes proves that he can handle the AA level, the leap to AAA is not seen as a big one, and many top prospects go straight from AA to the MLB level. That seems to be in play for Skenes. It will be about building up Skenes to be able to handle the innings load of a full season as much as it is making sure he can perform.

The Pirates are trying to become contenders in the National League Central in the near future. Skenes along with other young players are part of the plan to build the next winner in Pittsburgh.