The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the New York Mets for game two of a three game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets took game one of this series 7-2. In the game, the Mets had nine total hits. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor had two hits each. Nimmo, Daniel Vogelbach, and Jonathan Arauz each homered in the game. Arauz and Jeff McNeil had two RBI each to lead the team. Carlos Carrasco was the starting pitcher in the game. He did not get credited with a win as he did not go five innings. Tyson Miller pitched two innings in relief to earn the win. The Mets bullpen threw six innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out six in the win.

Ke'Bryan Hayes was the leading hitter in the game for the Pirates. He had two hits, including a double. Hayes also recorded an RBI while Henry Davis picked up the other RBI. The Pirates did strike out 11 times total in the game, but they also drew seven walks. On the mound, Quinn Priester was handed the loss. He threw five innings, allowed six runs on seven hits, and struck out just three batters.

Bailey Falter will get the start for the Pirates in this game. David Peterson will start for the Mets.

Here are the Pirates-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Mets Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-178)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Mets

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

David Peterson has been struggling this season. He has allowed 81 hits in 69 innings pitched. That gives opponents a batting average of .299 off Peterson. Opponents also own an OPS of .856 off Peterson this year. The Pirates will need to take advantage of this if they want to get back in the win column. Pittsburgh hits a lot better off left-handed pitching this season, so there is a good possibilty they do take advantage of this. If the Pirates can square up the ball off Peterson and find a few gaps, they will cover this spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Falter has not been much better than Peterson. Actually, Falter has been worse. Opponents are batting .317 off Falter this season. He is 0-7 on the year, and has allowed nine home runs in 10 appearances. The Mets were able to hit three home runs in game one of the series, and rack up 11 hits. This game should be no different for them. Falter has made just two starts for the Pirates, but he has not gone longer than four innings each time. New York should have no problem getting to Falter in this game.

Peterson is not pitching well, but a lot of it is because of how he performs on the road. Peterson is a much better home pitcher. When pitching at Citi Field, Peterson has a 2.93 ERA. That is almost five runs better than his road ERA. He has given up just two of his 10 home runs at home, and opponents bat 59 points worse off him at Citi Field. If Peterson can continue to pitch well at home, the Mets will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick

I would not be surprised to see the over hit in this game. Both pitchers are struggling to keep opponents off the board this season. However, the Mets are playing better than the Pirates right how. I will take the Mets to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+146), Over 8.5 (-114)