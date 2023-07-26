The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres nearly saw some fireworks during Tuesday's game. Angel Perdomo gave up a monster home run to Juan Soto and then proceeded to hit Manny Machado in the back with a fastball. Perdomo was ejected and Machado was not at all pleased after the game. Now, Perdomo and Pirates manager Derek Shelton have received suspensions, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

‘Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Manny Machado on Tuesday night. In addition, Pirates manager Derek Shelton has received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.'

Perdomo was visibly frustrated after Soto crushed a home run, but hitting Machado in the back certainly wasn't the correct response. Machado was walking slowly to first and chirping at Perdomo before the pitcher was ejected, and now Shelton and Perdomo have received suspensions.

Angel Perdomo drills Manny Machado with a 98 mph fastball after he gave up a home run and Manny did not like it Perdomo has been ejected pic.twitter.com/YlzwVMXi55 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres star has a history of getting into incidents on the field, so it was quite surprising to see him back off and not turn this into a bigger deal. He certainly wasn't happy, but he didn't escalate the situation further.

The Padres ended up getting the 5-1 victory on the evening after losing Monday's contest, and that's all Machado cared about after the game. The two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon before taking a day off Thursday.

But Angel Perdomo and Derek Shelton will miss the contest and have to pay fines after the throw at Machado.