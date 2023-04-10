Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Pittsburgh Pirates star shortstop Oneil Cruz is expected to miss 10-12 weeks after suffering a fractured ankle, per Kevin Gorman. Cruz suffered the injury during the Pirates-Chicago White Sox Sunday clash on a play at home plate which ended in a collision with the Chicago catcher. The incident led to a benches-clearing brawl while Cruz was clearly in pain.

The Pirates have been rebuilding over the past few seasons, and Cruz is projected to be one of their future superstars. The 6’7 shortstop displayed signs of stardom in 2022, his rookie season, but his overall results left much to be desired. He ultimately slashed .233/.294/.450 with a .744 OPS and 17 home runs. Additionally, Cruz stole 10 bases.

Nevertheless, he had moments last season that helped to showcase his potential. The Pirates believe Oneil Cruz can play a pivotal role for them for years to come. This injury setback, though, is obviously far from ideal.

The Pirates are slowly climbing the MLB Power Rankings amid their steady 6-3 start to the season. Although Pittsburgh isn’t expected to make a playoff run in 2023, they have certainly impressed up to this point. OF Bryan Reynolds, who was linked to a number of teams in trade rumors during the offseason, is performing at an elite level for the Pirates so far.

The Pirates will try to stay afloat despite the absence of Oneil Cruz, something that will be difficult to do. The young shortstop impacts the game in a number of ways, and he will certainly be missed over the next few months.