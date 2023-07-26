The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Diego Padres in a rubber match Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates took game one of the series after hitting multiple home runs. Carlos Santana slugged two home runs off Padres' pitcher Yu Darvish, collecting four total RBI. Jack Suwinski had three hits of his own, including a home run. Liover Peguero also hit a home run in the game. Quinn Priester picked up his first win of his career after allowing four runs through five innings of work. Ha-Seong Kim hit two home runs for the Padres in the game. Yu Darvish was the losing pitcher as he allowed seven runs through 4 1/3 innings of work.

Game two featured another dominant performance from Blake Snell. He went six innings, allowed just one run on two hits and struck out four. Gary Sanchez had three hits in the game, including a home run. Manny Machado and Juan Soto also homered in the game. The Pirates were held to just three hits in the game, and three different players had them. Rich Hill suffered the loss as he went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits.

Johan Oviedo will get the start for the Pirates in this game. Seth Lugo is the starting pitcher for the Padres.

Here are the Pirates-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Padres Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-122)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Padres

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Lugo is having a decent July, but on the season, he is allowing opponents to hit for a high average off him. The Pirates are batting just .236 on the season, but there is a good chance for them to collect some hits in this one. Suwinski, Santana, and Bryan Reynolds are all hitters that have a good matchup against Lugo. If any of those three guys can have a good game, the Pirates will be able to cover the spread.

Staying with Lugo, he is actually worse when pitching at home. His home ERA is about a run worse than his road ERA, and he allows opponents to hit 30 points better against him at PetCo Park. The Pirates need to take advantage of his struggles when pitching at home. Pittsburgh needs to have the same type of game they had against Darvish in this one if they want to cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Oviedo does give up some runs. In July, Oviedo has allowed five runs or more in three of his four starts. In those four starts, he has given up four home runs, as well. The Padres need to get hot at the plate, and this is the game to do so. Machado, Soto, and Kim are all players to watch in this game. San Diego can hit with some power and if they can leave the yard a few times in this game, they will cover the spread.

Lugo has allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts. A few of those starts came against some pretty good offensive team. If Lugo can go five or six strong innings and allow three runs or less, the Padres will be in good position to cover the spread. As mentioned, Oviedo does give up some runs, so three runs or less should be plenty for the Padres to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Padres Prediction & Pick

It is worth mentioning that the Pirates have lost the last eight games Oviedo has started. I do not think that streak ends in this game. It is up in the air whether or not Lugo will have a good game, but the Padres should win and cover this spread.

Final Pirates-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+102), Over 8 (-120)