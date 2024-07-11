The Pittsburgh Pirates will finish their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Pirates-Brewers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Pirates-Brewers Projected Starters

Paul Skenes vs. Aaron Civale

Paul Skenes (5-0) with a 2.12 ERA

Last Start: Skenes had another great outing, going seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out eight, and walking two in a win over the New York Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Skenes has been a fireballer on the road, going 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA over four starts away from PNC Park.

Aaron Civale (2-6) with a 5.16 ERA

Last Start: Civale labored in his last outing, going five innings, allowing four earned runs, five hits, striking out eight, and walking three in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: Civale has struggled at home, going 1-4 with a 4.25 ERA over nine starts at American Family Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Brewers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -132

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are struggling to stay afloat in the National League Wildcard race. Unfortunately, their offense has not been effective, hindering their success. However, they still have players who can make things happen.

Bryan Reynolds is the guy who can rake. Significantly, he leads the Pirates in home runs and hits. But he needs help. Moreover, he needs his teammates to get on base to give him a chance to drive them in. Rowdy Tellez has spent part of his career with the Brewers until signing with the Pirates this season. Now, he needs to step his game up as he faces his former team and returns to the place he called home for three seasons.

But the Pirates also need some production from Oneil Cruz. Ultimately, he is on pace for 27 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 80 runs, but his average has been low. Andrew McCutchen is no longer in his prime. Regardless, he still will lead off for the Pirates and try to get some runs across the plate.

Skenes is having a fantastic rookie season. Amazingly, he has made the All-Star Game just a season after being picked first in the MLB Draft. Skenes may even start the All-Star Game and has already shown the majors why the Pirates picked him first. Regardless of how mediocre the Pirates are this season, his quick development into one of the best pitchers in the game has already been a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates will cover the spread if the offense can give Skenes some run support. Then, they need another good performance from Skenes.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the National League this season, partly thanks to an explosive offense that keeps producing at every level. Overall, their hitters have clobbered the baseball and are a major threat at the plate.

Milwaukee ranks fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and eighth in runs. Yet, the Brewers have not been as powerful, ranking 18th in home runs and 14th in slugging percentage. They have great players but generally score without battering the baseball over the fence.

William Contreras has had a great season and is leading the team in hits. Now, he will attempt to do more to help his cause as he faces one of the emerging young pitchers in the game for the first time. Willy Adames leads the team in home runs. Therefore, expect him to try and perfect his swing and smash the baseball over the left-field fence.

The Brewers are also getting great production from Christian Yelich this season. So far, he leads the National League in batting average and has been a significant reason for the Brew Crew's success this season. But the Brewers need more from rookie Jackie Chourio, who is having an uneven season and must do more at the plate.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can produce some runs and make Skenes work for his outs. Then, they need a good outing from their starter.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Pirates blasted the Brewers 12-2 on Tuesday, showing they were not intimidated by the best team in their division. Moreover, they have proven they can handle the Brewers and score some runs on them. Skenes has not lost yet. While he is due for one, he has no signs of struggling yet, and there is no reason to doubt him. Consider that Skenes has already faced the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers and succeeded in both starts. We expect him to continue his string of success. Pirates cover.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+126)