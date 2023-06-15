The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs. Our MLB odds series has our Pirates Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates Cubs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates flourished early in the 2023 MLB season. They have been a bottom-rung team for a very long time in Major League Baseball. They had a few really good years nearly a decade ago when a younger Gerrit Cole was part of their pitching staff and their roster was deep and strong, but for the most part, it has been rough sledding for the Pirates in the 31 years since they came one out from making the 1992 World Series and lost Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the Braves in Atlanta.

The futility of the Pirates — over many decades, not just one or two seasons — has been linked to a low payroll and a lack of a willingness to make a big run at the playoffs. Pittsburgh made a few modest acquisitions in the offseason, but no one thought they would add up to a big year for the Pirates. This is why their 20-10 start through the first 30 games of the season was such a shock. This wasn't a .500 team; this was a 10-games-above-.500 team which shot to the forefront in a National League Central Division which has remained weak.

When considering how bad the N.L. Central has been this season, the Pirates had a real opportunity over the past few weeks to consolidate their advantage and build a substantial lead over the rest of the division. Yet, that opportunity has slipped away. The Pirates are still in first because no one else in the division can do anything of note, but they could have been seven or eight games ahead of the pack if they had played well in late May and early June. Alas, they haven't. They are 14-22 in their last 36 games, and they just blew a 5-1 lead to the Cubs on Wednesday night, losing 10-6. They allowed 11 runs to Chicago in a Tuesday loss at Wrigley Field. If the Pirates want to make the postseason, they need to stop the bleeding now.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates send Johan Oviedo to the mound for this game. While he has been inconsistent, Oviedo has shown glimpses of a high-end pitcher. When he's bad he's very bad, but when he's good he's very impressive. If you look at his 13 starts this season, Oviedo has eight strong-to-great starts, one decent-to-average start, and four horrible starts. The good outings outnumber the bad ones by a roughly 2-to-1 margin. That should give the Pirates confidence they can bounce back from these past two losses to the Cubs and win a game.

The Cubs are in a similar position when compared to the Pirates: They have had a chance to do something this season with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals both struggling. The Cubs, like the Pirates, were good in the first four weeks of the regular season. They have fallen off the pace since then. The Pirates might be struggling, but so are the Cubbies. Chicago is not a better team than Pittsburgh.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman, who has pitched like an ace this season. Stroman completely dominated the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, a few weeks ago. He has consistently taken the ball and gone deep into games, shutting down opposing batting orders. Stroman is the most obvious choice to represent the Cubs at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Stroman should be able to smother the Pirates' hitters. Also take note that Cody Bellinger is off the injured list and will be available for the Cubs. Chicago was undeniably a better team before Bellinger got hurt. The former Dodger had a strong start to this 2023 season. His return should make the Cubs better.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Stroman will dominate the Bucs. Take the Cubs here.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5