The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Pirates Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost four straight games. In previous seasons, that would have been a very normal thing for a team which regularly failed to produce winning seasons over the past half-decade. The D-Backs were routinely buried in the National League West by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they usually fell below the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres as well. The only team they were able to finish ahead of with some degree of regularity was the Colorado Rockies.

This year, however, losing four straight has been a rarity for the Diamondbacks. They have been so consistently good at avoiding prolonged slumps as a team. They have shown that if they lose two games or lose a series, they can and will come back in the next series and regroup. It's why the Diamondbacks still lead the National League West entering the final series before the All-Star break. Not one sould would have predicted before the season began that the D-Backs would lead the Dodgers in the standings on the morning of July 7.

However, this four-game losing streak is accompanied by significantly worrisome news: All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll was injured Thursday night in a loss to the New York Mets.

The injury is not believed to be serious, but it makes it a near-certainty that Carroll will not play in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. He is unlikely to play in this game on Friday, though his official status is still undetermined. The D-Backs have to find a way to recover after one of their worst weeks of the 2023 season.

Here are the Pirates-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Diamondbacks Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-125)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The D-Backs needed Corbin Carroll to be where they are, atop the National League West and in good shape for a playoff spot. Carroll is a five-tool player: He hits, he hits for power, he throws well, he plays strong defense, and he runs the bases well. Arizona would be nowhere close to where it is without Carroll. Given the high likelihood he won't play in this game, that's big for Pittsburgh, and it's a very compelling reason to take the Pirates against the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are struggling, but they have Zac Gallen throwing at home. Gallen has been brilliant in home games this season. He has gotten tagged a few times on the road, but he has been as close to a lock in his home starts in Phoenix. He's a really good pitcher to begin with, but at Chase Field, he has been close to untouchable. With Arizona coming off a four-game losing skid, this is a natural spot for Gallen to become a stopper and get the D-Backs into the win column again.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a great spot for the Diamondbacks: at home, on a losing skid, riding with their ace in a ballpark where he regularly pitches well, going up against a struggling Pittsburgh team. Take Arizona.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5