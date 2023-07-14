How did the Detroit Pistons fare in their first few games of the 2023 NBA Summer League?

The Pistons ended the first three games of their 2023 Summer League run with a record of 2-1. They averaged 94.7 points per game during their July schedule, putting them in 10th place in the Summer League ahead of the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

Their run through the Summer League was highlighted by an 89-78 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Four Pistons starters scored in double figures at the Thomas and Mack Center, while center James Wiseman finished the game with a double-double.

Detroit's Summer League roster features a mix of returning talent from the Pistons NBA squad and a few new faces from across the league and the 2023 NBA Draft. Guard Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren, both members from the Pistons' 2022 draft class, took spots on this year's roster. Wiseman, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, has played in two games of the Summer League so far.

What did the Pistons learn from their first three games of the NBA Summer League?

Ausar Thompson can be a solid fit in Detroit

The Pistons took Thompson with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Thompson's brother, Amen, was taken with the No. 4 pick by the Houston Rockets.

Thompson has earned averages of 12 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in the three games he has suited up for Detroit this summer. He may not be hitting his shots from the perimeter at an efficient rate, knocking down 16.7% of his two tries per game. But he is hitting a comfortable 45.2% of his attempts from the field.

The former Overtime Elite guard shone on nearly every part of the floor during Tuesday's 94-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors. He racked up 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks on the Thomas & Mack Center floor, keeping pace with Raptors guard Gradey Dick on both sides of the floor. Thompson's night was highlighted by a reverse alley-oop slam from former Houston guard Marcus Sasser after tipping the ball loose from the former Kansas guard's hands in the first quarter.

Ivey and guard Cade Cunningham will be under contract for Detroit next year, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. If Thompson can carry over the potential he showed in the Summer League to the Pistons next season, he will be just one of many talented guards the Pistons could work with entering the 2023-24 season.

The Pistons' 2022 draft class still has the potential to grow

After having solid rookie seasons during Detroit's 2022-23 campaign, the Pistons' 2022 draft class showed they still have plenty to offer during their two games in the Summer League.

Ivey, the former No. 5 pick in 2022, is averaging 18 points, four rebounds and seven points in two games played. Duren is earning averages of 20 points and nine rebounds in two games. Duren and Ivey combined for 45 points during a 113-101 loss to the Rockets on Sunday, making a combined 19 of their 29 shot attempts in a matchup that featured a 38-point outing from Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr.

The Pistons will have plenty of young options to build around heading into the 2023-24 season. If the duo can continue to grow alongside the Cunningham and the teammates that earned time in the Summer League, the Pistons can have a bright future ahead of them with Ivey, Duren and Thompson.

The Pistons will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.