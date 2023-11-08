The Detroit Pistons take on the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Buck Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons have started the season off 2-6, and they have lost five in a row. Cade Cunningham leads the team in scoring. He averages 22.9 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 7.o per game. Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson control the boards while they all average double-digit points. Jaden Ivey, and Alec Burks are still out for this game. Duren also might miss the game with an ankle injury.

The Bucks are 4-2 to begin this season, and they have won their last two games. Their two losses this season have come against the Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have formed a great duo, but some of the other scorers have taken a hit. Giannis is averaging 26.0 points while Lillard is scoring 22.7 points. Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez are the two other players averaging in the double-digits. However, Portis is the higher of the two with just 10.5 per game. Khris Middleton is having his worst season since his rookie year as he is scoring less than 10 points per game. Middleton will be out this game due to some injury management.

This will be the first game between the two teams this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Bucks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -12 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit has actually played decent defense. The Pistons are top-half of the league in points allowed, and opponent field goal percentage. They need to be very good on defense in this game. Milwaukee has two superstars on this team, and it is going to be a tough matchup. If the Pistons can find a way to limit just one of those players, they should be able to cover the spread.

There is one main key for the Pistons in this game. That is taking care of the basketball. They average 17.4 turnovers a game, and that is they most in the NBA. The Bucks do not force a lot of turnovers, so Detroit should be able to take care of the ball. Milwaukee does not often get into passing lanes, and they barely block any shots. If Detroit just takes care of the ball, they will cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Just as the Pistons need to take care of the ball, the Bucks need to force the turnovers. Detroit is prone to turning the ball over, and Milwaukee needs to take advantage. If the Bucks can force some bad passes, and offensive mistakes, they are going to be in good shape. Transition points is going to be very important in this game.

Milwaukee is a threat to cover any spread this season. With Giannis, and Lillard, the Bucks have two players that can put up big games on any given night. The Pistons are without Burks, and Ivey, and they could be without Duren. Those are three pretty big pieces that would be missing from the lineup, and the Bucks will take advantage.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are massive favorites in this game, and that is not a surprise. I do think this game could be a blowout, and especially if Duren is out of the game. I do not mind taking the Bucks to cover the spread here.

Final Pistons-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks -12 (-110), Over 228.5 (-108)