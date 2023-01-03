By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 season has been a pretty big waste early on, with young guard Cade Cunningham getting ruled out for the season after playing just 12 games. At 10-30, the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, and unfortunately, the latest update on Marvin Bagley’s injury status likely won’t make things any better for them in the near future.

Bagley picked up an injury to his right hand in the Pistons loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and ended up only being able to play eight minutes of the game. Bagley didn’t return to the game, which is always a concern, and it looks like those concerns were justified, as reports came out saying that Bagley will miss an extended period of time as a result of the injury.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss extended time, sources tell ESPN. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine next steps.”

Bagley had been putting together an OK season with the Pistons (10.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.6 APG, 53.7 FG%) and considering how he had been a key piece of their rotation, his loss will obviously hurt them here. Then again, considering how much the Pistons are losing, maybe this will help them get better lottery odds for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

It’s another tough blow for Bagley, who hasn’t had much go right for him since entering the league as the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. The hope was that a bigger role with the Pistons would help Bagley out, but he’s largely remained the same player, and this new hand injury certainly won’t help matters. Either way, this will be another tough blow the Pistons will have to figure out how to overcome in their lost 2022-23 season.