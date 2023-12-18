The Detroit Pistons visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Detroit is the worst team in the NBA. They are on a 23-game losing streak, and are just six losses away from the record. The Pistons are not bad on paper, but they can not seem to put anything together. In their first game with the Hawks, the Pistons lost 126-120. In that game, the Pistons had seven players score in the double-digits. Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Cade Cunningham was held to just nine points, but did finish with 12 assists. As a team, the Pistons shot 52.2 percent from the field in the loss.

The Hawks are 10-15, and are not having the season that was expected out of them. Atlanta has not played well, and it shows. However, they have a chance to turn it around against the Pistons. In their win against Detroit, Dejounte Murray finished that game with 32 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Trae Young was inactive for this game, and the Hawks will have him Monday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Hawks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -12 (-110)

Over: 247 (-110)

Under: 247 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons do not do a lot well. However, they were able to score 120 points in their first matchup with Atlanta. This is because the Hawks are awful at defense. That is why Atlanta is 10-15. The Hawks allow the third-most points per game in the NBA, and teams are shooting over 50 percent against them. The Pistons best chance to end their losing streak comes in this game. However, in betting terms, the Pistons could cover this spread, as well.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. A lot of that is on the back of Trae Young. Young is scoring 28.0 points per game with 10.8 assists. As a team, the Hawks are averaging 122.4 points per game. They do this by playing at a fast pace and putting up their shots. The Hawks are also very good from the free throw line, but they do not get there often. With all that, the Hawks should be able to put up a big game.

The Pistons allow 120.4 points per game. That is the sixth-most in the NBA. With the Hawks offense, they should be able to take advantage of this weak Pistons team. There is a reason for Detroit's long losing streak, and their defense is one of the bigger reasons.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In good faith, I just can not tell you to bet on the Pistons. They are the worst team in the NBA by far, and have lost 23 in a row. The Pistons will be a team I do not bet on all season. Even with this spread as large as it is, I am going to take the Hawks to cover this spread over a very bad Pistons team.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -12 (-110), Over 247 (-110)