The NBA Draft is going to be interesting in 2023. The majority of the NBA world expects Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson to all be selected within the first three picks of this year's draft. Amen Thompson will then likely be selected at No. 4 by the Houston Rockets. Trades could impact which teams get those players, but the first four picks are fairly certain for the most part. However, the Detroit Pistons have a number of different options in regards to their No. 5 overall selection.

Detroit may opt to trade the pick. Although it wouldn't bring top-tier value, the No. 5 pick will still draw interest around the league. That said, there is a good chance they hold onto the selection and draft a certain player. Without further ado, here's a last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Pistons prediction for the No. 5 pick.

Pistons select Cam Whitmore with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

The prediction is that Detroit will select Cam Whitmore out of Villanova with the No. 5 overall pick.

Whitmore has seemingly emerged as a potential top-five option in the draft. He's a versatile player who can run on a wing or play in the post. Whitmore figures to be a strong candidate to play alongside Cade Cunningham with the Pistons. Given his versatility on the wing, the Pistons certainly make sense as a landing destination for him.

There are other options who would make sense for the Pistons at No. 5 overall. Jarace Walker and Ausar Thompson could be good fits for Detroit. In the end, Detroit must consider a number of various factors, including potential, reliability, and their roster needs.

So let's take a look at why Whitmore is the best fit for the Pistons.

Whitmore fills a roster need

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Often times, teams will simply select the best overall available player in the NBA Draft. Fortunately for the Pistons, Whitmore will arguably be the best remaining player at No. 5 and happens to fill a roster need.

As aforementioned, Detroit has Cade Cunningham on the roster. Additionally, Jaden Ivey helps to make up a solid guard-duo. They've also added and developed intriguing depth in the post. However, the Pistons have questions at both the small forward and power forward positions.

At 6'7, Whitmore can play either position. He's athletic and strong, so will be able to handle himself in the post. Finishing at the rim won't be an issue for him whatsoever. But Whitmore is also a reliable shooter. His mid-range shot is impressive and he's coming along nicely as a three-point shooter. Meanwhile, his ball-handling ability shouldn't be overlooked.

Whitmore's ability to guard multiple positions would help the Pistons on defense. He's more than just a versatile defender though, as he features the potential to become a very good NBA defender. Finally, Whitmore is also a strong rebounder.

Is there any chance Detroit doesn't take Whitmore?

As mentioned earlier, the Pistons have options with the No. 5 overall pick. If they receive a tempting enough trade offer, they probably will make a deal.

If the Pistons do hold onto the No. 5 overall selection though, they are going to draft Cam Whitmore. His mixture of stability, upside, and versatility simply makes him the best option for the Pistons. It would be very surprising to see them pass on Whitmore if they don't trade the No. 5 pick.