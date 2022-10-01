Bojan Bogdanovic seeking contract extension

Before the Detroit Pistons acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz, it was thought that quite a few teams would be interested in the veteran wing’s services.

The 33-year-old forward was coming off a productive season in which he put up 18.1 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range.

He suited up in 69 games, all of them starts, in just over 30 minutes per game.

But according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, many interested teams did not pursue a deal with the Jazz as hard as they could have due to one particular reason.

Stein reported that Bogdanovic is seeking a new multi-year contract. He is in the final year of his deal which will pay him $19.3 million this upcoming season.

Playoff contenders such as the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in potentially acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic, but Stein said that his desire for a long-term deal is what turned some of those teams away.

The Jazz decided to hit a full rebuild this off-season when they dealt franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

As one of the Jazz’ veterans with an expiring deal, Bogdanovic was a likely candidate to be moved via trade.

Bogdanovic has spent eight years in the NBA after signing with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2014-2015 NBA season. He’s since played for the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers as well as the Jazz.

He holds career averages of 15.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range.