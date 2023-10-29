Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is off to a hot start this season, and he's already getting an endorsement from ex-NBA player Chandler Parsons for the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Parsons made the declaration after Cunnigham put up 25 points and 10 assists in the Pistons' win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. That performance followed up a 30 point, 9 assist outburst in Detroit's opener.

Cunningham missed all but 12 games last season after being shut down to have shin surgery. In his rookie year, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Cade Cunningham certainly looks like he's shifted his game into another gear so far this season. It makes sense for Parsons to such a declaration, though it's far too early for it to hold any water. The Pistons have 79 games remaining on their schedule, and a lot can happen in that time. He also faces significant competition around the NBA, including potentially from teammate Jalen Duren.

The Pistons appear to have a bright future with Cunningham, Duren, and young guard Jaden Ivey. But faster than expected internal development could push their timeline up by a year or two. The team currently sits at 2-1, has Cunningham and Duren playing like monsters, Ivey and Isaiah Stewart still developing, and rookie Ausar Thompson brimming with potential.

But Cunningham is the engine that makes the team go. If the team continues to defy expectations while Cunningham continues to put up similar numbers as what he has through the first few games of the season, then Chandler Parsons may just be correct.