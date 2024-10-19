NBA teams faced an approaching deadline early next week to finalize their rosters in advance of the 2024-25 NBA season opener. With Exhibit 9 and 10 contracts incurring cap hits each day they were on the roster past Saturday, several teams made roster cuts this weekend. Those losses were other team gains as the Detroit Pistons made a couple of two-way contract roster moves as the season opener draws near, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Pistons signed free agent wings Cole Swider and Alondes Williams to two-way contracts, following both players being waived by Saturday's cap hit deadline. Earlier this week, Detroit had cut Tosan Evbwomwan who had been on a two-way contract. That gave them two open two-way spots with the third being filled by rookie Daniss Jenkins.

Swider and Williams will spend most of their on-court playing time with the Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Pistons. They will be allowed a maximum of 50 NBA games and won't be eligible for the playoffs should the Pistons qualify for the postseason.

Cole Swider brings shooting to Pistons roster



Swider joins the Pistons having spent last season with the Miami Heat on a two-way contract. He was signed in the offseason by the Indiana Pacers, but was cut this weekend. He had been on an Exhibit 10 contract and the Pacers would have incurred a cap hit for every day he remained on the roster.

The former Syracuse star began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract during the 2022-23 season. He's appeared in a total of 25 NBA games over the past two years and he holds a career three-point shooting percentage of 38.3 percent.

Alondes Williams brings all-around game to Pistons roster



Williams was a teammate of Swider's last season on the Heat while also playing on a two-way contract. During his assignments to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate, he was named the G League's Most Improved Player. He was in training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers and was also a casualty of Saturday's cuts to avoid cap hits.

Williams began his NBA career during the 2022-23 season when he signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He's an athletic wing who has the ability to score, but can rebound and facilitate as well. The former ACC Player of the Year has appeared in eight NBA games over the last two seasons.