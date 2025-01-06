The Detroit Pistons have been a vastly improved team behind the All-Star campaign of Cade Cunningham, firmly in the mix for a playoff spot after finishing with the worst record in the NBA in 2023-24. They recently suffered a setback though following the worrisome injury to Jaden Ivey. In a move that could address their backcourt in the wake of Ivey’s injury, the Pistons added a G League standout to their roster on a two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

On Sunday, the Pistons signed Ron Harper Jr., the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, to their roster by means of a two-way contract. Harper had been playing in the G League, and was coming off an impressive showing at the G League Winter Showcase.

The Pistons already had three players under two-way contracts in Daniss Jenkins, Alondes Williams and Cole Swider. One of the three will have to be waived to make room for Harper. With two-way contracts not counting against the salary cap, teams can essentially shuffle players out as they see fit.

With the injury to Ivey, the Pistons could use extra insurance in the backcourt, and Harper does fit that bill.

Pistons sign Ron Harper Jr to roster



Harper joins the Pistons having begun this season with the Maine Celtics in the G League. He does bring NBA experience though as well as an NBA pedigree with his father being former NBA champion Ron Sr.

Harper’s young brother Dylan, is a currently a standout at Rutgers and is considered in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In Harper’s case, he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and caught on with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. After his rookie season, he signed another two-way contract with the Raptors before being waived due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

Overall, Harper has appeared in a total of ten NBA games across two seasons with averages of 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prior to signing with the Pistons, Harper was having a strong start to the regular season portion of the G League schedule. In four games with the Maine Celtics, he was averaging 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 42.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.