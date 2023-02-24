Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill is personable, charismatic and has a sense of humor. All of which likely helped him land gigs as a basketball analyst for TNT, Turner Sports and CBS following his retirement. But he demonstrated that again on Friday, hysterically replying with Me when answering the question of the first player to come to mind when you see the Detroit Pistons logo from 1996-97 to 2000-01.

Hill has arguably the biggest “what-if” career in NBA history, coming out of Duke University as the third overall pick in 1995 and averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for the Detroit Pistons straight out of the gate.

In fact, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the six seasons he played for the Pistons as one of the most complete players in the game. Hill also was named as an All-Star in five of those six seasons, including his rookie year.

He was so good that he was not only compared to NBA icon Michael Jordan but there were those who said he was even better. Hill even earned more All-Star votes from fans than Jordan in 1995, a time when the significance of those votes was doubted by nobody.

So, who else was he supposed to name?

Hill chose to sign with the Orlando Magic in 2000 (the deal would wind up being a sign-and-trade deal that resulted in the Pistons acquiring future cornerstone Ben Wallace) and team up with Tracy McGrady. Unfortunately, injuries began to pile up for superstar almost immediately after, and his career was never the same.