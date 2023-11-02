The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons travel down south to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons have started the season 2-3, but they are actually playing some pretty good basketball. They have wins over the Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets on the season. Seven of their players are averaging double-digit points, as well. Cade Cunningham is the leader with 22.8 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.8 assists, also. Jalen Duren, and Alec Burks are averaging 15+ points per game, and Duren is at the top of the NBA leaderboard with 13.3 rebounds. Ausar Thompson is an impressive rookie. He is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

The Pelicans are 3-1 this season, and they are happy to have a healthy Zion Williamson. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points per game to lead the team. He is also grabbing 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.5 points per game, but he has only played in two games. C.J McCollum is averaging 21 points per game. Three different players on the Pelicans are scoring over 20.0 points per game, and that is a huge help.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pelicans Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-112)

New Orleans Pelicans: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Although the Pelicans are 3-1, they actually core the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA. New Orleans is also bottom of the league in field goal percentage, and three point percentage. The Pelicans do not make a lot of shots, and this will bode well for the Pistons. Detroit is middle of the pack when it comes to allowing opponents to shoot well, but they do not give up a lot of points. Pair this with their paint presence, the Pistons could easily shut down the Pelicans in the game.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans will still be without Ingram in this game, but that will not hurt them too much. There is a chance the Pistons have to play this game without Burks, Duren, or both. Not having those two players is a huge loss for the Pistons. Duren, and Burks are the second, and third leading scorer on the Pistons. Without these two, the Pistons scoring takes a hit. The Pelicans already play good defense, and they will have an easier time defending in this game if those two do not play.

New Orleans allows the lowest three point percentage against, and fifth-lowest field goal percentage against. They also allow just 106.8 points per game this season. The Pelicans have been able to play some good defense, and that is one of the main reasons they are 3-1 this year. The Pelicans should be able to keep the Pistons in check in this game, and if they do, their defense will be th reason they cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Both teams have a problem scoring. However, they both play some good defense, as well. For that reason, the I am going to take the under on points. As for the winner, I think 7.5 is a little too much. I am going to take the Pistons to cover this spread, even if Duren/Burks do not play.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pistons +7.5 (-112), Under 217.5 (-110)