The Detroit Pistons visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Monday night! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Pistons-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons have finally done it! They ended their losing streak with a win over the Toronto Raptors, and they ended their 2023 with a win. Detroit will be looking for the second win in a row after winning just two games through the first 31 games of the season. Cade Cunningham has been their best player all season. He is averaging 23.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. Detroit does not have many other players who can score, so Cunningham is the heart and soul of this team.

The Rockets are playing very well this season. Their record does not show it, but Houston is better than people give them credit for. Houston ended 2023 on a three-game losing streak, so they will look to end that in a game against the worst team in the NBA. Alperen Sengun is having an All-Star season this year. He is averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. The Rockets will be without Dillon Brooks as he continues to heal his oblique.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Rockets Odds

Detroit Pistons: -9.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons ended their losing streak, and they did it on the offensive end of the court. As mentioned, Cade Cunningham is very good, but Detroit has some other talented players, as well. Jalen Duren is capable of putting up double-doubles often, and Bojan Bogdanovich can be dangerous. If those three can play a good game, the Pistons will cover the spread.

The magic number for Detroit is 115. The Pistons need to score 115 if they want any chance at winning, or even covering the spread. Detroit does not play good defense, so the offense is always needing to pick up the slack. When the Rockets allow more than 115 points this season, they are 1-11. If the Pistons can get to that mark, they have a great chance to win.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Despite the Pistons coming off a win, they are still a very bad team. Detroit should not be trusted to win multiple games in a row, and that was evident during their losing streak. Even without Dillon Brooks, I expect the Rockets to handle business against the Pistons Monday night.

Looking at the stats, the Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the second-fewest points per game, the fewest field goals made per game, and teams have the lowest three-point percentage against them. Houston does a fantastic job defending, and that will not change with this game. It took 129 points for the Pistons to end their losing streak, but I would be surprised if they scored more than 115 in this game.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick

I understand the losing streak is over, but until they prove they can play multiple good games in a row, I will stay away from them. I am going to take the Rockets to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -9.5 (-110), Over 228 (-110)