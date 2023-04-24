The Detroit Pistons are conducting a second-round of interviews for prospective head coaches, with three coaches getting interviews, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee is one of the candidates getting a second interview with the Pistons. He is a former professional player and is currently 38 years old. He spent most of his playing career in Israel and Europe. Charles Lee played college basketball at Bucknell, and returned as an assistant coach to the program in 2012. He then joined the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff in 2014, before joining the Bucks staff in 2018. He stayed there until now, and hopes to land the job with the Pistons.

Former Overtime Elite coach Kevin Ollie is the second name in the running that is getting a second round interview. He was previously the head coach at UConn, and won a national championship in 2014. It went downhill for Kevin Ollie after the championship. The Huskies missed the NCAA Tournament the next season, then returned in 2016 as a nine seed. Then the Huskies went under .500 in the next two seasons, leading to him being fired from the job. He then went and worked with Overtime Elite. Ollie spent 13 seasons in the NBA as a player before joining the UConn coaching staff.

Jarron Collins is a former NBA player from 2001-2011. As a coach, Jarron Collins was on the Golden State Warriors staff from 2014-2021, and joined the New Orleans Pelicans staff in 2021. Now he is interviewing for a head coaching role.

It will be interesting to see who the Pistons decide to hire, all three of these prospective coaches have different backgrounds. We should find out more information this week as second-round interviews begin.