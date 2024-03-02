We're back to bring you another NBA betting prediction and pick for Sunday's slate as we turn our attention towards the Eastern Conference for our next matchup. The Detroit Pistons (9-50) will take on the Orlando Magic (34-26) as both teams continue to ride out these tough March games. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pistons-Magic prediction and pick.
The Detroit Pistons are currently last in the Central Division and avoid the worst record in the NBA by just one game. They've picked up three wins over their last 13 games with one coming recently against the Chicago Bulls. They dropped their last game to Cleveland 100-110 and will be looking to bounce back as they hit the road to Orlando.
The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and they hold the six-spot in the Eastern standings. They're hot right now winning 11 of their last 15 games and playing extremely well at home. They come in off back-to-back decisive wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz looking for their third consecutive win here.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pistons-Magic Odds
Detroit Pistons: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +430
Orlando Magic: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -580
Over: 220 (-110)
Under: 220 (-110)
How to Watch Pistons vs. Magic
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
There hasn't been many positives to write around the Detroit Pistons this season, but with their last win over the Chicago Bulls, they're officially avoiding the worst record in the NBA ahead of the Wizards. They rode a six-game losing streak heading into that game and Cade Cunningham took it upon himself to play the role of the hero for Detroit. He scored 26 points while adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists. All five of their starters saw double-digit totals and it was a rare complete performance from the Pistons that night.
Their recent win shows that this Pistons team is capable of finding success, they just need to find a perfect rhythm where all of their starters are playing in-sync. Of course, it starts and ends with Cade Cunningham and how far he's able to take them, but even a player as good as him will eventually need help if they want to grow through the development stages. Gaining confidence with their last win, expect the Pistons to play this game hard and with intensity.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Orlando Magic have been cruising along since the All-Star break and they just saw a big win over another surging team out West in the Utah Jazz. The Magic hit a slide before All-Star and slipped in the standings after their stellar beginning to the season. They're a streaky team and while they want to avoid as many lows as possible, they could string together another nice series of wins if they can keep their current momentum going. Moritz Wagner has really elevated his play off the bench and when both him and Franz are playing well, this team becomes very hard to stop.
Paolo Banchero will once again have a great matchup against the Pistons and he's been able to bully them through three meetings so far. Still, their last game in Detroit was only decided by three points, so don't be surprised if Orlando has to lock-down on defense and stop the Pistons from mounting any rallies. Still, they're the much better team on paper and they'll be looking for a likely 4-0 sweep over the Pistons on the season as favorites in this one.
Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Detroit Pistons should feel a bit more confident in themselves after grabbing a big win over the Chicago Bulls, but the fact still remains that Orlando is 3-0 against Detroit this year and their meetings have been decided by a combined total of 47 points. Their last game was close at 112-109, but the other two meetings were blowouts in favor of the Magic.
The Magic will have the better unit on the defensive floor and if Paolo Banchero can remain dominant in the paint during this one, the Magic should cruise to another win here. Franz Wagner also plays very well against this Pistons team and he should find success from his three-point shot if he looks for it early. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Orlando Magic to cover this spread at home against the Detroit Pistons,
Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -11 (-110)