The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nets prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons (1-5) are set to face the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) on Sunday at Barclays Center in a critical Eastern Conference matchup. The Pistons are looking to bounce back after a tough 128-98 loss to the Knicks, where they struggled with turnovers and three-point shooting. Cade Cunningham continues to be a bright spot, leading the team in scoring, but Detroit needs to improve its overall execution to compete effectively.

The Nets, fresh off a 120-112 victory against the Bulls, have shown resilience at home, winning all three of their games at Barclays Center this season. Brooklyn’s offense, led by Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder, has been efficient, but they must address their recent shooting inconsistencies. This matchup presents an opportunity for both teams to establish momentum early in the season. Expect a competitive game as the Pistons aim to prove they can hang with stronger opponents while the Nets look to solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Pistons-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Nets NBA Odds

Detroit Pistons: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

Brooklyn Nets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs Nets

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, despite their challenging start to the season. The key to Detroit’s success lies in their resilience and the emerging leadership of Cade Cunningham, who has been a bright spot for the team, averaging impressive numbers and showcasing his ability to take over games. The Pistons’ tough early-season schedule, which included matchups against several top-tier teams, has prepared them for this contest against a Nets team that has shown inconsistencies. Detroit’s improved three-point shooting, ranking 12th in the league, gives them an edge over Brooklyn’s recent struggles from beyond the arc.

The Pistons have demonstrated an ability to cover the spread on the road, going 2-1 ATS in away games this season. This trend, coupled with their historical success against the spread when facing the Nets (covering in all three matchups last season), bodes well for Detroit. The Pistons’ offseason additions of experienced players like Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. have bolstered their roster, providing much-needed depth and scoring options. Suppose Detroit can limit turnovers, a problem that plagued them in their recent loss to the Knicks, and capitalize on Brooklyn’s defensive vulnerabilities. In that case, they stand an excellent chance of securing their second win of the season and building momentum for the challenges ahead.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to keep their momentum going with a home victory against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, leveraging their offensive firepower and home-court advantage. The Nets’ dynamic offense, averaging an impressive 118 points per game (fifth in the league), gives them a significant edge against a Pistons team that has struggled defensively this season. Led by the emerging duo of Cameron Thomas (27.4 PPG) and Dennis Schroder (24.6 PPG, 8.2 APG), Brooklyn’s balanced attack has proven difficult for opponents to contain. The Nets’ superior three-point shooting, averaging 15.5 threes made per game, should exploit Detroit’s perimeter defense, which has been a weak point for the Pistons this season.

The Nets’ perfect 3-0 record at Barclays Center this season demonstrates their comfort and effectiveness on their home court. Brooklyn’s improved rebounding, ranking seventh in the league in rebounds allowed per game, could neutralize Detroit’s efforts on the glass. The Pistons, coming off a demoralizing 128-98 loss to the Knicks, may struggle to regain their footing against a Nets team that has shown resilience and adaptability. Suppose Brooklyn can maintain their offensive rhythm, capitalize on their home-court energy, and exploit Detroit’s defensive vulnerabilities. In that case, they stand an excellent chance of securing their fourth consecutive home win and improving their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, the Nets are favored by 4 points at home. While Brooklyn has shown strength at Barclays Center, going 3-0 this season, the Pistons have demonstrated an ability to cover spreads on the road (2-1 ATS). The Nets’ offensive firepower, led by Cameron Thomas and Dennis Schroder, gives them an edge. However, Detroit’s resilience and recent success against the spread when facing Brooklyn (covering in all three matchups last season) make this an intriguing bet. Given the Pistons’ tough early schedule preparing them for this contest and their historical success covering against the Nets, take Detroit +4 to keep this game close, even if they don’t win outright.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +4 (-110), Over 220.5 (-110)