The Detroit Pistons are no longer on their record-breaking losing streak, but it won't get any easier for them on Sunday night as they visit the Denver Nuggets. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Pistons ended their suffering last Saturday when they finally won a game. Detroit beat the Toronto Raptors 129-127, snapping a 28-game losing streak. They were full of hope when they embarked on a road trip to the Western Conference, hoping to turn their season around. They proceeded to get blown out by 23 points to the Houston Rockets, then lost close games to the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. However, if you're reading this article, you probably aren't concerned about the wins and losses. Detroit's against-the-spread record is much better, coming in at 15-20-0 this season and 6-4 over their last ten games. If you were a bettor, you may have seen Detroit's win coming, as they have stayed within the number in five of their last six games.

The Nuggets have quietly climbed to 3rd in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record over their past ten games. The team was battling injuries and a championship hangover to start the season. However, their performances as of late have shown that they are still contenders in the West. An 18-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Golden State Warriors was the highlight of their week, but they couldn't regroup and get a win against the Orlando Magic on back-to-back nights Friday. The Nuggets still aren't in their championship form, but their recent run is a good start.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Nuggets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+1040)

Denver Nuggets: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-2000)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports, Altitude

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are a scary team to bet on, but their results against the spread are encouraging. They have covered five of their last six games, with the only loss coming against the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day. The players had a day off on New Year's Eve after breaking a 28-game losing streak, so it's safe to say you can't hold their effort in the Rockets game against them. After that loss, they kept it close with the Utah Jazz, with their defense letting them down in a 154-148 loss. Then, they went to Golden State as 10.5-point underdogs and lost by three points.

The Nuggets have been in form in the win/loss column but haven't performed well against the spread. They have failed to cover in five of their last seven games, including outright losses to Orlando and Oklahoma City as favorites. It isn't likely that the Pistons win this game outright, but the trends show they can keep it close.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

It's no secret that the Nuggets are superior to the Pistons in every category. They have a top-ten defense, while the Pistons have a bottom-ten offense. The Nuggets have a top-five offense in most statistical categories and the 11th-best scoring offense. Meanwhile, the Pistons have the 26th-ranked scoring defense, allowing an abysmal 122.3 points per game. For some reason, the Pistons have been able to stick around in games and cover the spread, but there's reason to believe the Nuggets will make that difficult tonight. The Nuggets' recent games have been too close for comfort for the team, and the Pistons are nearing the end of a grueling road trip. They may not have much left in the tank for the Nuggets tonight, and the Nuggets may be looking to make a statement.

Final Pistons-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

You may think it's crazy to back the Pistons against the defending NBA champions, but it's an intelligent play based on recent trends. The Pistons covered five of their last six games, including against good teams like Boston and Golden State. Eliminating the losing-streak-breaking hangover game, they have looked better than their 3-32 record suggests. The Nuggets are trending in the opposite direction in regards to the spread. They are 5-2 over their last seven games but are 2-5 over their last seven against the spread. The Pistons are defying the oddsmakers, and the Nuggets aren't living up to the expectations, so back the Pistons in this matchup.

The over failed to cash in the Pistons' recent game against the Warriors, but it hit in six straight before that. The Pistons have been having no problems scoring points, but their defense has been abysmal. The Utah Jazz and their 18th-ranked offense scored 154 points on them Wednesday night. The Nuggets will have no trouble scoring points against the Pistons on Sunday, and if recent form has shown anything, the Pistons will do their best to keep up.

Final Pistons-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Pistons +16.5 (-110) and Over 237.5 (-110)