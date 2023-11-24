Can the Pistons break their losing streak? Check out our NBA odds series for our Pistons-Pacers prediction and pick.

We're back for another prediction and pick in the NBA as we continue our coverage of the In-Season Tournament. This next games takes us to the Midwest for Group Play as the Detroit Pistons (2-13) take on the Indiana Pacers (8-7). Check out our NBA odds series for our Pistons-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are currently last in the Central Division and are currently on a 12-game losing streak coming into this contest. They started their season off at 2-1 and have dramatically slid since. Their last loss was perhaps their most promising as they dropped 103-107 to the Nuggets, but they'll hope to build on that momentum and try to get the road upset here.

The Indiana Pacers are currently second in the Central Division and they've gone 2-3 in their last five games heading into this one. They've alternated wins and losses over their most recent stretch and they're coming off two high-scoring games against the Hawks and Raptors. They lost their last game 131-132 in heartbreaking fashion, so expect them to bounce back at home in this one.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Pistons-Pacers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are having the worst stretch of the season thus far and they're failing to get anything going with their young lineup. They continue to play without veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Harris, so much of the workload has been left to their first and second-year players. They stood a chance to win their last game against the Nuggets following the ejection of Nikola Jokic, but former-Piston Reggie Jackson shined in the fourth quarter and put Detroit to bed. They're showing a sense of fight in most of their games, but they're failing to come up with important baskets in the final minutes.

Cade Cunningham continues to be the main catalyst for scoring and facilitating for his team. He's been terrific with his scoring, but the Pistons know Cunningham is at his best when he's distributing the ball and collapsing defenses around him. For the Pistons to be successful, they'll need to find consistent scoring options on the offensive end that can help Cunningham with the scoring totals. Isaiah Stewart continues to be a leader for them in the locker room, but they're still waiting for him to take the next step offensively.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are making noise as one of the scrappier teams in the Eastern Conference and their recent stretch of games have been a clear indication that they're going to give better teams on paper problems all season. Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the best young guards in the league and continues to turn in double-digit scoring and assist nights on a regular basis. He's listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, so his availability will do a lot in terms of the betting line moving if he ends up inactive. Still, the Pacers have played with more chemistry and should be able to pick up the slack if Haliburton is unable to suit up.

Over their last five games, the Pacers haven't played much efficient defense and have lent themselves to high-scoring shootouts against opponents. They're able to keep up for the most part, but much of that is due to Haliburton's lights-out shooting from three. To avoid another track meet, the Pacers should look to lock in on defense and cause friction for a Pistons team that's already struggling mightily to score the ball. From there, they do a good job of turn defense into offense and should have a strong advantage in their transition offense over the Pistons.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The main key for this game will be whether Tyrese Haliburton is able to suit up for the Pacers come game time. If he's on the floor, he'll give the Pacers a big advantage with his style of play and ability to slow down the offense in half-court situations. If he unable to go, however, the Pistons stand a much great chance to keep this a close game down to the wire.

The Pacers have has an easier time scoring the ball lately and I expect them to have another good game at home in this one. Detroit is also 1-7 on the road this season and there's no reason to confidently back them with money. For our prediction, let's go with the Pacers to cover this spread at home.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -7.5 (-108)