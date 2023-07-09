The Detroit Pistons will play the Houston Rockets in some hot summer league action. We are here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pistons-Rockets prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 89-78 in their last summer league game on Saturday. Ultimately, it was a potential sign of things to come. Jalen Duren led the way with 17 points, while James Wiseman added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey added 14 points. Rookie and fifth-overall pick Ausar Thompson saw his first action and scored seven points while grabbing nine rebounds.

The Rockets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 100-99. Ultimately, it was a great showing for Jabari Smith Jr., who scored 33 points on seven rebounds. Tari Eason added 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, fourth-overall pick Amen Thompson had 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists in his debut. But he sustained an ankle injury and will miss the rest of the summer league. The 20th-pick Cam Whitmore finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It was supposed to be the first-ever battle between the Thompson twins. Unfortunately, it will have to wait until the regular season after the Rockets ruled Amen out for the rest of the summer league. This would have been a matchup that saw the brothers go head-to-head. Sadly, it will have to wait. But there are other factors in play. Moreover, the Pistons have a young core that look good in their first game together. The Rockets also are getting a feel for the new players gelling together. Ultimately, time will tell how it all works out.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Pistons-Rockets Odds:

Detroit Pistons: -1.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 184.5 (-114)

Under: 184.5 (-106)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Sling TV

Time: 6 PM Eastern Time, 3 PM Pacific Time

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are one of the few teams in the association that are playing a good chunk of their team in the summer league. Consequently, it is what happens when you have a young team. The Pistons are a young team with a lot of promise. Therefore, they will gain more traction with each game of experience they endure.

Thompson will be a big factor for the Pistons this season. No, he is not an elite player in terms of scoring. But he can emerge as a force on the boards. Moreover, he is someone that could help steal a game for the Pistons based on his rebounding alone. Imagine a scenario where the Pistons are playing the Milwaukee Bucks with the game tied. Then, imagine a scenario where Thompson is guarding Khris Middleton or even Giannis Antetokounmpo. His stellar ability on the defensive end and on the boards could help steal a game down the line for the Pistons.

The goal here is for Thompson to develop chemistry with Ivy and Wiseman. Moreover, he has to build a rapport with Sasser. These players are all playing summer league, and it should help them build confidence when the regular season starts. Likewise, it will help them when they face the elite teams like the Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Thompson can continue to pull down rebounds. Additionally, they will cover if the chemistry continues to grow.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are similar. However, losing Thompson for the rest of the summer league might hinder their development for a while. But Smith is still there. Ultimately, the former third-overall pick must continue to showcase what he is capable of. Smith averaged 12.8 points per game during the 2022-2023 season. Now, this is the time for him to establish his leadership and take charge.

The Rockets are building around Smith, Whitmore, and Thompson. Likewise, they must establish chemistry to show what they can do over the long haul. They play in the same division as the Memphis Grizzlies. Therefore, they must learn how to eventually get to that level.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can play a clean game. Additionally, they must hit their shots.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Pistons have the healthier team at the moment. Likewise, they also have the seasoned NBA players ready to go. Look for the Pistons to come into this one with energy bursting at the seams. Thus, it should be a win for Detroit in this one.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick: