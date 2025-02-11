ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC) take on the SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-3 ACC). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-SMU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pitt-SMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-SMU Odds

Pitt: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

SMU: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. SMU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt does a pretty good job on the offensive side of the court. They have to keep up with SMU if they want any chance to cover this spread. On the season, Pitt averages 78.0 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the ACC. Additionally, Pitt is sixth in field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage, and fourth in threes made per game. The Panthers need to be at their best offensively if they are going to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Pitt has done a pretty good job on defense during their three-game losing streak. In those three games, Pitt has allowed 76, 73, and 67 points. Now, that is not super great, but it is not bad by any means. All of those scores are lower than what the Panthers score per game themselves, as well. They have to find a way to keep SMU from scoring too many points in this game. If they can keep SMU below 80 points, and closer to 70 points, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU is the best scoring team in the ACC. They average 82.8 points per game, and they shoot 48.0 percent from the floor. Additionally, SMU leads the conference in three-point percentage. They have scored over 80 points in their last two games, and they have done a fantastic job scoring all season. The Mustangs have to find a way to keep that up Tuesday night. If SMU keeps up their scoring, they will cover this spread.

The Mustangs are on a four-game winning streak. In those four games, they have done a great job on the defensive end of the court. They have held allowed less than 70 points in three of those four games. In all four wins combined, the Mustangs are allowing 64.5 points per game. In fact, the Mustangs have allowed 81 points or more in all five of their losses this season. If they can continue their solid defense in this game, and keep Pitt under 80 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Pitt has lost their last three games, and it is because of a lack of offense. In their last three, Pitt has put up just 74, 57, and 66 points. When you only score that much in college basketball, it becomes very hard to win games. In order to beat SMU, teams have to do a good job on offense. With their struggles lately on offense, SMU should be able to win this game.

Final Pitt-SMU Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a close game. However, SMU is the better team, and they are the home team. That will be the difference Tuesday night. With the spread at just 4.5, I will take the Mustangs to cover the spread at home.

Final Pitt-SMU Prediction & Pick: SMU -4.5 (-120)