By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers look like they are on a bit of a roll right now. The Steelers have won three of their last four games, including their latest victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, 24-16. Now at 6-8, the Steelers are clinging on to the faintest of playoff hopes, but they’re technically still in the race. Pittsburgh can continue staying alive if they can best the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 16. A win will enable the Steelers to potentially go past the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North and put them within striking distance of a Wild Card berth. Here are our Steelers Week 16 predictions as they take on the Raiders.

The Steelers will commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” during Week 16’s game versus the Raiders. This will reignite the rivalry that began with that memorable contest. The Steelers will also recognize Franco Harris, the man who made that famous reception and who tragically died just earlier this week.

50 years ago today, an Immaculate person made an Immaculate play. ‘The Immaculate Rewind’ starts now. Here We Go.#Immaculate50pic.twitter.com/2JXlIsbrs9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2022

On the playing field, both clubs share the same record and have slim chances of making the postseason. Gaining ground in the AFC Wild Card standings will be made possible with a victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to be back in the fold.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Steelers in their Week 16 game against the Raiders.

4. TJ Watt gets sack No. 77

Pittsburgh LB TJ Watt had a strong game this past Sunday. He recorded 1.5 sacks and brought his career total to 76. This makes him the third-fastest NFL player to reach 75 sacks, having reached the milestone in 84 games. The fastest player to reach 75 sacks was Reggie White, who did it in 65 games, while Watt’s older brother JJ is second with 82 games.

Despite missing nearly half the season due to a partially torn pectoral, Watt is currently third on the Steelers’ all-time list for sacks. He is just behind Jason Gildon with 77.0 and James Harrison with 80.5. Don’t be shocked if TJ gets No. 77 in this game. Afterward, he still has the chance to become the franchise’s sack leader by the end of the season.

3. Najee Harris goes over 70+ yards

In Sunday’s win over the Panthers, Steelers RB Najee Harris had a season-high 24 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. This was Harris’ fifth touchdown in his last five games. Despite not being particularly efficient, Harris has still managed to surpass 80 rushing yards in four of his past six appearances. Harris did not have any targets in the passing game this week, but he has been showing some strong form lately.

Despite Harris leading the backfield, the Steelers have been underperforming offensively. In fact, they have averaged only 17.9 points per game this season. That is just 27th in the league. Harris practiced fully on Thursday and is not listed with an injury heading into Saturday’s game against the Raiders. Harris will likely lead the Steelers’ backfield once again, facing a defense that struggled to contain Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 15.

As such, we have Harris surpassing 70+ yards in this game with another touchdown.

2. Kenny Pickett puts up 240+ yards

Kenny Pickett will be returning to the field as the starting quarterback for the Steelers this weekend. That is after being cleared by an independent neurologist and completing the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett suffered a concussion during the Steelers’ Week 14 game against the Ravens and was unable to play in their Week 15 matchup against the Panthers. However, he has now fully recovered and has been practicing with the first-team offense this week. Of course, Pickett will be taking extra precautions to protect against head injuries, wearing a visor on his helmet for the remainder of the season.

He will be looking to lead the Steelers to victory against the Raiders. Take note that Las Vegas has a pass defense that is allowing an average of 244.3 yards per game. The Steelers will be counting on Pickett to make key plays and connect with receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as they look to secure a win and improve their standing in the league. Pickett is likely salivating and raring to go. We have him putting up 240+ total yards and one touchdown.

1. Steelers survive

Let’s face it — the Raiders beat the Patriots by accident. That’s despite the fact that Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow were healthy again. Waller even scored a touchdown on his return’s first reception last week. Las Vegas will be facing a Steelers squad that is competing this week for something more than just this game. Additionally, with to Mike Tomlin’s unwavering faith in Pickett, they will triumph for Franco Harris and his Italian Army.

This will be an emotional affair. Sure, the return of crucial playmakers Waller and Renfrow last week enabled the Raiders to gain momentum. It should continue on Saturday, but the Steelers will find a way to survive and honor Harris’ memory with a W.