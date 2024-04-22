After years of conservative building and minimal moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers were uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason. The franchise signed former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract, traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, dealt former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, released Mitch Trubisky, and let Mason Rudolph walk in free agency. And that was just the quarterback position.
The Steelers also traded wideout Diontae Johnson and signed high-level free agent linebacker Patrick Queen — a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2o23. After frequent playoff frustration in recent seasons, Pittsburgh is shifting to win-now mode. With the 2024 NFL Draft just a few days away, this year's crop of rookies suddenly becomes critical to the Steelers' short-term success. Here are two bold predictions for the Steelers in this year's NFL Draft.
No offensive skill players in the first two rounds
For a team more well-known for taking defensive players and offensive linemen in the draft, the Steelers have aggressively selected offensive skill players over the last few years. Since 2020, Pittsburgh has taken five skill players in the opening two rounds of the draft: Chase Claypool, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kenny Pickett, and George Pickens. With new quarterback Russell Wilson under center and Diontae Johnson now on the Carolina Panthers, that trend would seem likely to continue in the 2024 NFL Draft.
But the Steelers have numerous needs on both sides of the ball. The offensive line has major gaps at tackle and center, while defensively, the team will look to add a solid cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr. Mock drafts project the Steelers to go for a center or tackle in the first round, leaving them to target a corner or a wide receiver in the second round.
But in a passing-heavy league, most of the top receivers and corners are off the board by the time Pittsburgh is on the clock again at pick 51. The drop-off in talent at these positions is also noticeable after early in the second round. The Steelers could go after these needs, but the franchise rarely reaches in the draft. The team has a pair of third-round picks — the same round it selected wideout Diontae Johnson in during the 2019 draft — so selecting a pass-catcher early is not imperative.
Facing a difficult decision, Pittsburgh takes another offensive lineman in the second round, shoring up a fragmented unit. The Steelers have also been linked to San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, and are reported to be the likeliest destination if the All-Pro is dealt. An early-round pick seems like a logical pricetag. With other needs and a lack of clear options late in the second round, do not expect the Steelers to select a wide receiver with either of their first two picks.
The Steelers take an edge rusher on Day 2
Few teams in the NFL can offer the pass-rushing combo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, but there is a noticeable dropoff when one of them is not in the game. Watt turns 30 this year and his body has undergone extension wear and tear for this franchise. The Steelers have young pass-rushing specialist Nick Herbig — a rookie last year — but lost outside linebacker Markus Golden, who finished third on the team with four sacks. At just 240 pounds, Herbig is too small to take over full-time, which puts Pittsburgh in a bind if Watt gets hurt in 2024 or decides to retire soon.
Adding another edge player like Utah's Jonah Elliss gives the Steelers much-needed insurance for the present and the future.