Superhit movie PK's dialogue “Sarfaraz Dhoka Dega” was widely used in support of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza after her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, made the shock announcement of his marriage to the Islamic sovereign state's actress Sana Javed.

Indians to Sania: Kaha tha na Sarfaraz dhoka dega 😭😭#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/szjYn6lq0c — عادی (@tauba_karo_janu) January 20, 2024

"Sarfaraz and Dhoka, they're like synonyms! No surprises here. Shoaib Malik's third marriage and divorce? Saw it coming.

Poor Sania Mirza walked right into the trap ages ago!"#ShoaibMalik #SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalikWedding pic.twitter.com/AyOhYcQPED — Abhi (@ASUVARNA66) January 20, 2024

Filmy Dunia :- Sarfaraz Dhoka nahi Dega Assal Dunia :- Pakistani Sarfaraz Dhokebaaz, tha he rahega#ShoaibMalik ditching #SaniaMirza and marrying #SanaJaved without divorce proves it. Never trust Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/Zhc2kFK9k4 — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) January 20, 2024

Filmy v/s Reality Filmy :- Sarfaraz Dhoka nahi Dega Reality:- Sarfaraz Dhoka hi Deta hai #ShoaibMalik betraying Sania Mirza to marry #SanaJaved without Divorce proves this again.#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/c80NGWnZon — पूजा चौहान (@Pooja4C) January 20, 2024

Arrange Marriage > Love Marriage Marrying with Shoaib Malik was the worst decision ever of Sania Mirza! Sarfaraz remains Sarfaraz irrespective of Country!#SaniaMirza

#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/heMLq70Tie — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) January 20, 2024

Through his post on Instagram on Saturday, Shoaib Malik confirmed his wedding to Sana Javed, the star of romantic dramas like Khaani, Ruswai and Dunk.

Sharing pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed on the popular video and photo-sharing social network, Shoaib Malik wrote in the caption: “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs”.

The development took Twitter, now X, by storm as Shoaib Malik's announcement came amid swirling rumors about his relationship status with Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in her hometown of Hyderabad in 2012 and welcomed their only child, a son named Izhaan in 2018.

However, speculation about a divorce between the duo had surged in recent months after the pair was not seen in public together for years.

Earlier this week, Sania Mirza gave fire to such speculations after she shared a cryptic post on social media, stating that divorce was “hard”.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Sania Mirza, a multiple-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, wrote in her Instagram story.

After the news of Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sana Javed emerged, Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza broke his silence on the matter. He told media persons that her daughter had divorced the Pakistani batter and was no longer associated with him.

He informed the Indian press that Sania Mirza had given “khula” to Shoaib Malik. According to Islamic law, “khula” is a Muslim female's right to divorce her husband unilaterally.

It is worth noting that in the past Shoaib Malik had dismissed reports of his separation with Sania Mirza.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don't get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL. Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” the 41-year-old veteran Pakistani cricketer told Geo News last year.

Shoaib Malik, who has represented Pakistan in all three formats of international cricket, is no longer a regular in the national side. He wasn't picked for last year's ODI World Cup in India and his chances of being a part of the national side for this year's T20 World Cup are also slim.

Sania Mirza, a stalwart of Indian tennis, retired from the sport in 2023 after a two-decade illustrious career in which she broke barriers and accomplished feats never accomplished before by a South Asian player.

She was ranked No.1 in doubles, besides winning three Grand Slams each in mixed doubles and doubles.

Her last Grand Slam match was last year's Australian Open mixed doubles final.

In the title clash, Sania Mirza and her Indian partner Rohan Bopanna lost to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

After their defeat in the Australian Open mixed doubles final, an emotional Sania Mirza held back her tears before reflecting on her career.

“If I cry, these are happy tears. I don't want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who have deserved this. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments but my career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena as an 18-year-old. I have had the privilege of coming back here again and again and win tournaments here and play some great finals here. Rod Laver Arena has been really special life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my last Grand Slam,” Sania Mirza said at the time.

“Like Rohan said, he was my first ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals. It wasn't a same arena like this one. But that was 22 years ago. And I couldn't think of a better partner, he is one of my best friends and best partner to finish my career with. Obviously we couldn't get over the line but there is no better person for me to finish my Grand Slam career with. Thank you, Rohan,” she pointed out.

In February 2023, after she lost in her last tournament on the WTA tour in Dubai, Sania Mirza underlined that she would like to inspire the next generation of girls to fight for their rights.

“I would like people to remember that this girl fought for the right things. She believed in herself when nobody else did,” Sania Mirza told ESPN. “The thought process is to try and help the next generation and try and find the answer to that question I'm asked all the time – ‘Who will come after you, that we have not been able to find for the last 20 years?” “The greatest honor for me has been to play for my country for 20 years. It is every athlete's dream to represent their country at the highest level. I was able to do that,” Sania Mirza explained. “These are very, very happy tears. I could not have asked for a better send-off,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became a subject of social media mockery after his colleague Shoaib Malik's move.

Following the development, fans posted hilarious memes and jokes, having fun at Babar Azam's expense because the premier Pakistan batter is still unmarried.

In contrast to Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik enjoyed marital bliss for the third time after being previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui and Sania Mirza.

In this context, netizens mocked Babar Azam, telling him that he should take inspiration from Shoaib Malik on the relationship front.