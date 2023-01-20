After a subpar start to the season, the Heat have successfully reentered the postseason picture. They have won seven of their last 10 games and currently sit atop the Southeast Division in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they should continue improving the roster in the weeks to come. As such, here we will look at the players the Heat must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Duncan Robinson.

The Heat’s performance is difficult to predict. They certainly have not been as strong as they were in previous seasons. To improve, they need to focus on their offense without weakening their defense. Acquiring two-way wings should be a priority for them.

The challenge is that they have limited financial flexibility as they are close to the luxury tax threshold. They may consider making a trade for an All-Star player like Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine, but currently, no All-Star is openly available. They could target other solid forwards like John Collins, Jae Crowder, and Bojan Bogdanovic. On the flip side, do the Heat have the assets to pull off these kinds of deals?

The team also needs to balance out its roster by deepening its frontcourt and streamlining its guard players. Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo could be used as salary fillers in a trade. However, Oladipo has the option to veto any trade. In addition, the Heat should also keep in mind their luxury tax situation for next year. As such, they should consider trading players for expiring contracts if they cannot significantly upgrade the team.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Heat must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

2. Kyle Lowry

The Heat had previously considered trading Kyle Lowry, but it was challenging to find a team willing to provide a suitable return package. Keep in mind that Lowry is 37 years old and has another year remaining on his contract. That makes it difficult to find a team that would be willing to take on his contract and provide the Heat with an upgrade.

Yes, Lowry has been a valuable player for the Heat. However, they could afford to part ways with him in a trade if the right pieces were returned. Despite his age, Lowry is still a reasonably productive player. He is currently averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Again, however, his contract limits the options for the Heat, particularly when it comes to non-contenders. Teams in rebuilding mode are not likely to take on a contract that does not expire for an aging veteran. This means a traditional trade may not work with Lowry unless draft pick capital is also included. For now, Lowry remains on the Heat. However, his presence limits their playoff potential. If the Heat want to make a serious push deep in the playoffs, they may have to accept the reality that they need to urgently trade Lowry.

1. Duncan Robinson

The Heat have made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks due to the emergence of players like Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Robinson’s performance this season has been below his career average. He is currently shooting a career-low 36.8 percent from the field and just 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. Robinson, in fact, has moved to a reserve role for the first time since his rookie season.

Record breaking bucket. Duncan Robinson becomes the all-time leading 3pt shooter in Heat franchise history. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZKpic.twitter.com/sGC1iT8LVZ — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2022

He is also owed a significant amount of money over the next three seasons, which could be a factor in the Heat’s decision to trade him. Remember that the team is currently close to the luxury tax threshold this season and is projected to be over it next season. As such, moving Robinson and another player’s contract could help them get below the tax.

On the flip side, Robinson’s trade value may not be high at the moment. Again, his three-point shooting percentage has dropped significantly over the past season and a half. However, if he is packaged with other assets such as draft picks or even rookie Nikola Jovic, his salary could be used to match in a trade for a more valuable player. Some rebuilding teams may also be interested in such a package for a veteran player they are looking to trade.