Sony has finally officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus free games for April 2023 and this includes PS4 &PS5 as platforms. Every month, Sony offers free PS Plus games to new and existing subscribers of its subscription service to provide them with more entertainment and incentivize the loyal console gamers of PlayStation. Sometimes, the available free games of PlayStation Plus disappoints most players because of the selected choices. There are times though when Sony features amazing games to offer for their subscribers. Here are the details for next month’s free games for PlayStation Plus

To gain access to free monthly games, PlayStation users must have an active subscription to PS Plus under the Essentials package, the most basic tier. These offer a great selection of free games that players can access, if they want to have a breather on their main game.

Here are the new titles PlayStation Plus subscribers can download starting April 5, 2023.

PlayStation Plus Games for April 2023

PlayStation’s official Twitter account revealed 3 available PS Plus games for this April. The following titles are for subscribers of the PS Plus Essentials tier:

Meet Your Maker (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Tails of Iron (PS4, PS5)

All three games can be played in either PS4 or PS5. Here are some details about the game if you are interested on trying them out.

Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter that has a building mechanic included. Players can play solo or with a friend to place traps and raid outposts to clear your adventure.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D multiplayer platformer, which is somewhat of a spinoff of the LittleBigPlanet franchise.

Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG game with an intense combat system. The player controls the heir to the Rat Throne as he tries to win back his Kingdom by defeating members of the Frog Clan.

How to get PS Plus Games for free

Here’s a list of instructions on how to download them:

Go to your PS4 or PS5’s home screen. Head to the PlayStation Plus symbol. Now, choose which free PS Plus games you want to download. You’ll now be able to play the newly added games from your Library.

That’s everything you need to know for this month’s free PS Plus Games!

