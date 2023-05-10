Pokemon and Kogei to Host Exhibit

A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

One of the world’s largest and most recognizable franchises, Pokemon, is showcased in a Japanese craft technique that is both contemporary and refined over centuries and will be coming together for an exhibit in Pokemon x Kogei’s Playful Encounters of Pokemon and Japanese Craft. Pokemon and Kogei to host the exhibit at the Japan House in Los Angeles from July 25, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

POKEMON X KOGEI Exhibit Details

Debuting in the United States of America after opening at Japan’s National Crafts Museum earlier this year, the exhibit will showcase over 70 works of Pokemon created by 20 renowned Japanese artists using their skills and ever-evolving techniques in crafts including lacquer, ceramics, textiles, metalwork, and other media to creatively channel the world of the globally popular Pokemon brand. During the exhibit’s run, Pokemon x Kogei will swap out certain artworks to give attendees an opportunity to view new artwork on return visits to Japan House in Los Angeles.

“The talented artists behind the POKÉMON X KOGEI exhibit bring the Pokémon world to life in a never-before-seen way while honoring traditional Japanese artistry in each piece,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, President, and CEO of The Pokémon Company. “Our collaboration with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a unique platform to celebrate Japanese culture, as well as the artists, for fans of both the Pokémon brand and art. We’re honored to have the Pokémon brand be featured in this way and leverage its modern-day popularity to share the incredible legacy of Japanese craft with new audiences in the US.”

The original Pokemon games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green launched in Japan in 1996 where their popularity grew quickly. Following the landslide success in Japan, the original games were released within a couple of years in the US and the franchise expanded rapidly, remaining at the forefront of pop culture to this day. New generations of Pokemon games were launched over the years as well as the Pokemon Trading Card Game, animated TV shows, movies, mobile games, toys, clothing, and a whole lot of merchandise.

“While Pokémon and Japanese craft might seem like an unlikely pairing, there is an elemental connection between the two worlds. Just as there are distinct Pokémon types – such as Grass, Fire, Water, Ground, Steel, and Electric – most of Japan’s principal crafts are created with grass, fire, water, earth, and metal, and facilitated by electricity,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We’re excited to present this unique collaboration between one of the biggest entertainment properties originating in Japan and some of the country’s most talented craft artists – a pairing resulting in a collection of spectacular works of art that will delight art enthusiasts and gamers alike.”

The Pokemon showcase of crafts and techniques will be arranged in three different sections which are Appearance, Stories, and Life. Pokemon and Kogei will host the exhibit in ways in which Pokemon and artists challenge each other in a playful encounter as if they were in battle. For the Stories section, celebrated textile designer Reiko Sudo invites the viewer to enter the magical world of the franchise’s most recognizable Pokemon, our beloved electric rodent, Pikachu. Her “Pikachu Forest” made up of approximately 900 strands of lace suspended from the ceiling in four distinctive designs, each containing Pikachu, invites the audience to enter a forest overflowing with yellow light inhabited by Pikachu.

In the Appearance section, metal artist Taiichiro Yoshida recreates beloved Pokemon, Eevee, in its original form and its three first-generation evolutions, the more formidable Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon. Using hand-made chisels, Yoshida cuts copper plates to form small pieces symbolizing each Pokemon’s type. Each piece is then colored to reflect each evolution. The small individual plates are then assembled to create each three-dimensional work.

The Pokemon and Kogei-hosted exhibit will be including related programs throughout the duration of the run from July 2023 to January 2024. Admission to the exhibit is free and walk-ins are more than welcome to view the gallery and is open daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Mondays to Fridays and 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

