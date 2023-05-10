A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

In a very surprising turn of events, a Pokemon fan’s use of Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) boxes has led him to prison. To all the Trainers that are reading this article, make sure you thread this article carefully as there may be triggers for you when you read the whole story.

Pokemon Cards Leads Pokemon Fan to Prison

A 31-year-old British man who is identified as Andrew Hague has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of his neighbor Simon Wilkinson, a 50-year-old male. Both are residents of an apartment building in Sheffield and were in a heated discussion after Mr. Wilkinson accused Hague of being a pedophile. According to reports, Hague has a history of mental health problems and called out Mr. Wilkinson after the accusation and provoked the older man to a fight stating “You called me a ******* nonce. Come out here and fight like a man”. Blinded with rage and fury, Hague then attacked Wilkinson with a bag filled with boxes of Pokemon TCG items.

Wilkinson was stricken down with the bag multiple times with Hague’s mindset believing that he was committing an act of mercy. He then picked up a piece of wood and began attacking the victim in the head causing severe injuries to Wilkinson. The 50-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hague, who previously had “convictions for violence”, plead guilty to the murder and has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 17 years before being eligible for parole. The court then told that Hague had a history of contact with mental health services and had not been taking his prescribed medication. It was nevertheless decided that his mental illness was not severe enough for a defense of diminished responsibility or insanity. The judge overseeing the case recommends that Hague to remain at Rampton, a high-security psychiatric hospital in Nottinghamshire where he was held since being arrested.

The statement from local police, Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, after seeing the sentence shares “No sentence passed can ease the grief and pain that Mr. Wilkinson’s family and friends have faced daily since he was murdered, but I hope that with the conclusion of our investigation and legal proceedings today that they feel that they now have some justice for their loved one.

