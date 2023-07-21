Pokemon GO is currently having a special research event called Blaze New Trails to celebrate the new Routes feature. This event will take place from July 21, 2023, to July 24, 2023. This special research event will introduce spawn increases, specific egg hatches, new Pokemon during the event, event exclusive Field Research, and Special Research as mentioned. Details of the Pokemon GO Blaze New Trails are listed below.

Blaze New Trails Special Research Event

In celebration of the new Routes feature on Pokemon GO, you can partake in the event called Blaze New Trails Special Research. This event will provide you with Event Effects, Spawn Increases, Specific Egg Hatches, Event Exclusive Field Research, and Special Research.

Event Effects

During the event, you will get Buddy Candy distance by completing a certain number of Routes and a Shiny Yungoos chance will be increased from July 21, 2023, to July 24, 2023.

Effect Type Buddy Candy Distance 2/3 in Routes Shiny Yungoos Chance Increased

Spawn Increases

For the Blaze New Trails special event, you will get a chance to encounter specific Shiny Pokemon that can be a great inclusion to your Pokemon collection.

Number Name Type #0058 Shiny Growlithe Fire #0077 Shiny Ponyta Fire #0084 Shiny Doduo Normal, Flying #0506 Shiny Lillipup Normal #0522 Shiny Blitzle Electric #0734 Shiny Yungoos Normal

Specific Egg Hatches

At this specific event, the Dragon, Ground-type legendary Pokemon from Generation VI, Zygarde will be part of Specific Egg Hatches so make sure to get those steps in and get either a 10%, 50%, or complete form of this Pokemon!

Number Name Type #0718 Zygarde (10% Form) Dragon, Ground #0718 Zygarde (50% Form) Dragon, Ground #0718 Zygarde (Complete Form) Dragon, Ground

Event Exclusive Field Research

Field research is included in this event – Spin Poke Stops and get special rewards!

Task Reward Spin 10 Poke Stops Yungoos Encounter Spin 5 Poke Stops you haven't visited before Stardust x2,000

Special Research Introduced in Event

From July 21, 2023, to July 24, 2023, Special Research will take place, and completing these tasks will yield special prizes. It's split into 6 parts and each will provide useful in-game items. When you follow Routes, you will get a chance to encounter Zygarde Cells. These Zygarde Cells are actually the components that makeup Zygarde. Zygarde is a Pokemon that’s thought to monitor the ecosystem from deep in the cave where it lives. In its Complete form, Zygarde has enough power to overwhelm even Xerneas or Yveltal.

Collect these Zygarde Cells in your Zygarde Cube and use these cells to change Zygarde's form. After you complete the Special Research story “From A to Zygarde”, you will get a chance to encounter this legendary Pokemon from generation 6.

Task Task Completion Reward Special Research Completion Reward 1 / 6 Walk 1km Pinap Berry x5 Stardust x500 Catch 10 Pokemon Potion x5 Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Poke Ball x5 2 / 6 Make 5 Great Throws Razz Berry x10 Stardust x1,000 Power up Pokemon 5 times Nanab Berry x10 Hatch an egg Poke Ball x10 3 / 6 Claim Reward Great Ball x10 Zygarde Encounter

Zygarde Cube x1 Claim Reward Super Potion x10 Claim Reward Stardust x100 4 / 6 Follow 3 Routes Incense x1 1,000 XP

Stardust x1,000 Catch 20 Pokemon while Following Routes Revive x3 Find a Zygarde Cell Ultra Ball x5 5 / 6 Use an Incense while following a Route Great Ball x15 2,000 XP Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy Stardust x1,500 Follow 5 Routes Ultra Ball x10 6 / 6 Claim Reward Star Piece x1 2,500 XP

Stardust x2,500 Claim Reward 2,000 XP Claim Reward Golden Razz Berry x1

Pokemon GO's New Feature: Routes

Pokemon GO introduces its latest feature, ROUTES that lets you explore the globe with the Pokemon GO community as your guide. Chart a course to show off your favorite sights, or follow in the footsteps of local Trainers to see what the community in the area loves. Routes on Pokemon GO are created by Trainers that let you go on an adventure by following another Trainer's Route. Will this lead you to an encounter with your favorite Pokemon? Find a new friend to share Raid Battles with? Make sure to follow a Route and find out for yourself!

As defined in Pokemon GO's hub, Routes are pre-defined paths that you can follow while exploring. These paths may be made by Niantic, official partners, or other Trainers just like you. As you follow a Route, you may discover Pokemon and items, and completing Routes will grant you rewards. Completing a Route will earn you the badge associated with that Route, featuring a custom photo from the start or end point.

You can easily find Routes by tapping on the Binoculars menu and selecting the Route tab. This will then show you nearby locations that serve as Route start points. You can tap the See Nearby Routes to expand the map and see a list of Routes that you can take a journey on. You can tap on the flag button in the bottom right corner to sort the list by other options. By default, you will see a list of Routes that are nearest to you. Tap on a Route to preview it and review the details of the journey ahead of you. You can see details like distance, approximate time, and rewards you can possibly gain from taking it.

Creating Your Own Route

As a Trainer, you can create your own Route that other Trainers can follow, too! Just make sure they're easy to tread but still challenging enough to complete. To create a Route, follow the steps below:

Choose a Poke Stop or Gym to be your starting point. Hit record to begin mapping your Route. Fill out the information about your Route, then submit it for review. Once it is accepted, Trainers can follow your submitted Route!

Reporting Sketchy Routes

Of course, since Routes can also be done by Trainers, pranksters are inevitable to be on the loose. If you find a Route that is in violation of the Niantic Terms of Service or Player Guidelines, you can submit a report to the Niantic team directly from within the Pokemon GO app. In the Route details screen, scroll to the bottom and select the Report Route. This will prompt you to answer a series of questions to gather sufficient information to perform a formal investigation for that Route. Once submitted, you don't need to wait to hear back from Nianti regarding the status of your report or any action that is taken in response. Another way to report a Route is by giving it a 1-Star rating and tapping the Report Route button.

Bonuses for exploring Routes

By following Routes, you are set to go on an adventure but what's an adventure without treasure? Routes introduce new places to explore as well as an objective for Trainers to follow. There are a lot of bonuses that you can enjoy while exploring and completing Routes in Pokemon GO.

Follow a Route to its end for the first time to earn a new Route Badge

Earn Buddy Candy more quickly

Pokemon will be more attracted to Incense when you're exploring a Route for the first time

Earn an XP bonus for the first Route you complete each day

After completing Routes for seven days, you'll receive an increased XP bonus

Earn a Buddy Heart when you complete a Route while adventuring with your buddy

Make sure that you follow safety protocols and keep an eye out when playing Pokemon GO as well as check from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon GO like this article featuring Blaze New Trails Special Event and Research as well as the celebration of Routes, its new feature.

Best of luck, Trainers!