Pokemon Go Community Day happens monthly with a featured Pokemon everytime paired with exclusive moves and this February 2023 features Noibat. Here’s everything to know about the February 2023 Community Day.

The Community Day is a monthly event in Pokemon Go that puts a spotlight on a specific Pokemon, with higher wild encounters, increased Shiny chances, exclusive moves when evolved, and many more bonuses. The Pokemon Go February Community Day will happen on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM in each different local times of the trainer’s game. The featured Pokemon is none other than Noibat, also known as the Sound Wave Pokemon. Once evolved to a Noivern during event hours, or up to five hours after it, it will get an exclusive Normal-type Charged Attack called Boomburst. Noivern’s typing and overall statistics is a good choice when battling in the Great League. Of course, you have a chance to encounter a shiny one.

Pokemon Go February Community Day Bonuses

The following bonuses will be in effect during the February Community Day.

  • 2x Candy and 3x Stardust when catching Pokemon.
  • 2x Chance to receive XL Candy for trainers level 31 and up.
  • Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
  • Trades made during and five hours after the event will require 50% less stardust.
  • One additional special trade can be made during the event.

Noibat appears in 4-Star Raids after Community Day ends

While the featured Pokemon of Pokemon Go February Community Day, Noibat, will only last until 5 PM of the February 5th, trainers will be able to join 4-Star Raid Battles with Noibat in it until 10 PM. Once defeated, you can encounter a Noibat that will spawn near the Gym for the next 30 minutes. These bonus 4-Star Raid Battles however is not accessed with Remote Raid Passes so you have to work for it in order to get a Noibat, especially wanting to evolve it for the exclusive move. Trainers must prepare a lot of Poke Balls if they want to catch a lot of Noibat.

There will also be a ticket for the February Community Day Special Research story, Abundant Noise, available to purchase from the in-game Shop closer to the event date.

All Previous Pokemon Go Community Day Featured Pokemon

Pokemon Go started last February 2018, which marks 5th year of Community Day. Pokemon Go started with a Pikachu, who knows the exclusive move Surf, which makes the iconic “Surfing Pikachu” come back to life. Here are all of the past Pokemon Go Community Day headliners, as well as the exclusive moves they could learn when evolved:

MonthHeadlinerExclusive Move
February 2018PikachuSurf
February 2018DratiniDraco Meteor
March 2018BulbasaurFrenzy Plant
April 2018MareepDragon Pulse
May 2018CharmanderBlast Burn
July 2018LarvitarSmack Down
July 2018SquirtleHydro Cannon
September 2018EeveeLast Resort
September 2018ChikoritaFrenzy Plant
October 2018BeldumMeteor Mash
February 2018CyndaquilBlast Burn
February 2019TotodileHydro Cannon
February 2019SwinubAncient Power
March 2019TreekoFrenzy Plant
April 2019BagonOutrage
May 2019TorchicBlast Burn
July 2019SlakothBody Slam
July 2019MudkipHydro Cannon
September 2019RaltsSynchronise
September 2019TurtwigFrenzy Plant
October 2019TrapinchEarth Power
February 2019ChimcharBlast Burn
February 2020PiplupHydro Cannon
February 2020RhyhornRock Wrecker
March 2020AbraCounter
April 2020SeedotBullet Seed
May 2020WeedleDrill Run
July 2020GastlyShadow Punch
July 2020MagikarpAqua Tail
September 2020PorygonTri Attack
September 2020CharmanderDragon Breath
October 2020ElectabuzzFlamethrower
February 2020MagmarThunderbolt
February 2021MachopPayback
February 2021RoseliaBullet Seed Weather Ball
March 2021FletchlingIncinerate
April 2021SnivyFrenzy Plant
May 2021SwabluMoonblast
July 2021GibleEarth Power
July 2021TepigBlast Burn
September 2021EeveeLast Resort (Eevee) Scald (Vaporeon) Zap Cannon (Jolteon) Superpower (Flareon) Shadow Ball (Espeon) Psychic (Umbreon) Bullet Seed (Leafeon) Water Pulse (Glaceon) Psyshock (Sylveon)
September 2021OshawottHydro Cannon Razor Shell
October 2021DuskullShadow Ball
February 2021ShinxPsychic Fangs
February 2022SphealPowder Snow Icicle Spear
February 2022HoppipAcrobatics
March 2022Sandshrew & Alolan SandshrewNight Slash (Sandslash) Shadow Claw (Alolan Sandslash)
April 2022StuffulDrain Punch
May 2022Alolan GeodudeRollout
June 2022DeinoBrutal Swing
July 2022StarlyGust
August 2022Galarian ZigzagoonObstruct
September 2022RoggenrolaMeteor Beam
October 2022LitwickPoltergeist
November 2022TeddiursaHigh Horsepower (Ursaluna)
January 2023ChespinFenzy Plant (Chesnaught)

There are no December featured Pokemon since December Community Days are special with featureing every Pokemon from the past year as its featured at the same time. Be sure to catch the Pokemon you’ve been trying to evolve before.

Watch out for more upcoming events in Pokemon Go.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.