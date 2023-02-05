Pokemon Go Community Day happens monthly with a featured Pokemon everytime paired with exclusive moves and this February 2023 features Noibat. Here’s everything to know about the February 2023 Community Day.

The Community Day is a monthly event in Pokemon Go that puts a spotlight on a specific Pokemon, with higher wild encounters, increased Shiny chances, exclusive moves when evolved, and many more bonuses. The Pokemon Go February Community Day will happen on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM in each different local times of the trainer’s game. The featured Pokemon is none other than Noibat, also known as the Sound Wave Pokemon. Once evolved to a Noivern during event hours, or up to five hours after it, it will get an exclusive Normal-type Charged Attack called Boomburst. Noivern’s typing and overall statistics is a good choice when battling in the Great League. Of course, you have a chance to encounter a shiny one.

Pokemon Go February Community Day Bonuses

The following bonuses will be in effect during the February Community Day.

2x Candy and 3x Stardust when catching Pokemon.

and when catching Pokemon. 2x Chance to receive XL Candy for trainers level 31 and up.

for trainers level 31 and up. Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

and activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

during Community Day for a surprise! Trades made during and five hours after the event will require 50% less stardust .

. One additional special trade can be made during the event.

Noibat appears in 4-Star Raids after Community Day ends

While the featured Pokemon of Pokemon Go February Community Day, Noibat, will only last until 5 PM of the February 5th, trainers will be able to join 4-Star Raid Battles with Noibat in it until 10 PM. Once defeated, you can encounter a Noibat that will spawn near the Gym for the next 30 minutes. These bonus 4-Star Raid Battles however is not accessed with Remote Raid Passes so you have to work for it in order to get a Noibat, especially wanting to evolve it for the exclusive move. Trainers must prepare a lot of Poke Balls if they want to catch a lot of Noibat.

There will also be a ticket for the February Community Day Special Research story, Abundant Noise, available to purchase from the in-game Shop closer to the event date.

All Previous Pokemon Go Community Day Featured Pokemon

Pokemon Go started last February 2018, which marks 5th year of Community Day. Pokemon Go started with a Pikachu, who knows the exclusive move Surf, which makes the iconic “Surfing Pikachu” come back to life. Here are all of the past Pokemon Go Community Day headliners, as well as the exclusive moves they could learn when evolved:

Month Headliner Exclusive Move February 2018 Pikachu Surf February 2018 Dratini Draco Meteor March 2018 Bulbasaur Frenzy Plant April 2018 Mareep Dragon Pulse May 2018 Charmander Blast Burn July 2018 Larvitar Smack Down July 2018 Squirtle Hydro Cannon September 2018 Eevee Last Resort September 2018 Chikorita Frenzy Plant October 2018 Beldum Meteor Mash February 2018 Cyndaquil Blast Burn February 2019 Totodile Hydro Cannon February 2019 Swinub Ancient Power March 2019 Treeko Frenzy Plant April 2019 Bagon Outrage May 2019 Torchic Blast Burn July 2019 Slakoth Body Slam July 2019 Mudkip Hydro Cannon September 2019 Ralts Synchronise September 2019 Turtwig Frenzy Plant October 2019 Trapinch Earth Power February 2019 Chimchar Blast Burn February 2020 Piplup Hydro Cannon February 2020 Rhyhorn Rock Wrecker March 2020 Abra Counter April 2020 Seedot Bullet Seed May 2020 Weedle Drill Run July 2020 Gastly Shadow Punch July 2020 Magikarp Aqua Tail September 2020 Porygon Tri Attack September 2020 Charmander Dragon Breath October 2020 Electabuzz Flamethrower February 2020 Magmar Thunderbolt February 2021 Machop Payback February 2021 Roselia Bullet Seed Weather Ball March 2021 Fletchling Incinerate April 2021 Snivy Frenzy Plant May 2021 Swablu Moonblast July 2021 Gible Earth Power July 2021 Tepig Blast Burn September 2021 Eevee Last Resort (Eevee) Scald (Vaporeon) Zap Cannon (Jolteon) Superpower (Flareon) Shadow Ball (Espeon) Psychic (Umbreon) Bullet Seed (Leafeon) Water Pulse (Glaceon) Psyshock (Sylveon) September 2021 Oshawott Hydro Cannon Razor Shell October 2021 Duskull Shadow Ball February 2021 Shinx Psychic Fangs February 2022 Spheal Powder Snow Icicle Spear February 2022 Hoppip Acrobatics March 2022 Sandshrew & Alolan Sandshrew Night Slash (Sandslash) Shadow Claw (Alolan Sandslash) April 2022 Stufful Drain Punch May 2022 Alolan Geodude Rollout June 2022 Deino Brutal Swing July 2022 Starly Gust August 2022 Galarian Zigzagoon Obstruct September 2022 Roggenrola Meteor Beam October 2022 Litwick Poltergeist November 2022 Teddiursa High Horsepower (Ursaluna) January 2023 Chespin Fenzy Plant (Chesnaught)

There are no December featured Pokemon since December Community Days are special with featureing every Pokemon from the past year as its featured at the same time. Be sure to catch the Pokemon you’ve been trying to evolve before.

